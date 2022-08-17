My Green Mattress Announces Labor Day Sale

SAVE up to $225 on Certified Organic Mattresses August 19 – September 6

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning My Green Mattress is celebrating Labor Day by offering savings up to $225 on their handcrafted certified organic, green mattresses. Plus, save 10% on all organic sleep accessories including organic mattress protectors, latex pillows, and latex toppers with code: USAMADE from August 19 – September 6.

Savings on GOTS and GOLS certified organic mattresses includes $225 off the luxurious Natural Escape and more.

My Green Mattress proudly handcrafts their affordable organic certified mattresses in the USA. The eco-friendly mattresses are made with Earth's finest materials including organic cotton, organic wool and organic latex. The company is a tried and true made in the USA success story. The company manufactures their own innerspring systems made with recycled steel coils ensuring the best quality, comfort and support for back sleepers, stomach sleepers and side sleepers.

Back to School Shopping? Now is the perfect time to refresh your bedroom and invest in non-toxic and healthy sleep accessories to guarantee a deep and restful night's sleep. Savings on GOTS and GOLS certified organic mattresses include $225 off any size luxurious Natural Escape and all-latex Hope Mattresses; $135 off the award-winning children's Kiwi Mattress and latex free Pure Eco Mattress. Plus, Save 10% on the Emily Organic Crib Mattress and all sleep accessories including the organic waterproof mattress protector and popular plush organic latex topper.

Each sustainable mattress comes with a risk-free 120-Night Sleep Trial, a 20-year warranty, and free shipping in the continental USA. In addition, the company is pleased to offer an additional $50 discount on every order to active US military and veterans. The family-owned and operated company is committed to donating 1% of their total sales to environmental organizations working to create a healthier planet for all through their partnership with 1% For The Planet.

In 2007, Tim Masters, a mattress craftsman, launched a nontoxic organic line of mattresses called My Green Mattress when his daughter Emily was diagnosed with eczema and allergies. Masters created the hypoallergenic Emily Organic Crib Mattress made with organic materials for her, and soon after he developed MyGreenMattress.com where customers across the country can purchase safe, healthy, and affordable mattresses for the entire family. For a virtual tour of the factory and additional information, please visit www.mygreenmattress.com

