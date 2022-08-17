Digital Realty Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Common and Preferred Stock

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today its board of directors has authorized quarterly cash dividends for common and preferred stock for the third quarter of 2022.

Digital Realty (PRNewswire)

Common Stock

Digital Realty's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $1.22 per share to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2022. The common stock cash dividend will be paid on September 30, 2022.

Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

The company's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.328125 per share to holders of record of the company's 5.250% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock as of the close of business on September 15, 2022. The Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock cash dividend will be paid on September 30, 2022.

Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

The company's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.365625 per share to holders of record of the company's 5.850% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock as of the close of business on September 15, 2022. The Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock cash dividend will be paid on September 30, 2022.

Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

The company's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.325000 per share to holders of record of the company's 5.200% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock as of the close of business on September 15, 2022. The Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock cash dividend will be paid on September 30, 2022.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 27 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For Additional Information

Andrew P. Power

President and Chief Financial Officer

Digital Realty

(737) 281-0101

Investor Relations

Jordan Sadler / Jim Huseby

Investor Relations

Digital Realty

(737) 281-0101

InvestorRelations@digitalrealty.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected payment of dividends on our common stock and preferred stock. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digital Realty