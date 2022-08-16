Customer Demand Drives Record Revenue for InterVision

Mid-year growth accelerated by increased demand for managed services

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 16, 2022 -- InterVision , the leading technology strategic service provider, announced today significant mid-year milestones for 2022, positioning them for a record year of growth.

"InterVision is dedicated to increasing the value our solutions bring to mid-to-enterprise and public sector clients," said Jonathan Lerner, CEO of InterVision. "Customers are taking note of our innovative solutions, and we are inspired by helping them leverage technology and services to modernize their environments, reduce risk and be more competitive."

InterVision's professional and managed services produced the best back-to-back quarterly sales in the company's history. Their managed services offerings delivered 50% year-over-year growth and an overall revenue increase of 14% in the same period. As a Premier AWS Partner®, along with the market's demonstrated preference for cloud, their Amazon Web Services (AWS) customer base has doubled since 2021. Additionally, InterVision was named the NetApp North America West Most Valuable Partner for 2022.

Earlier this year, InterVision launched the only comprehensive Ransomware Protection as a Service (RPaaS™) solution, establishing InterVision as a leading provider of Security as a Service. RPaaS™ helps any enterprise tackle the prevalent ransomware threat with its cyber-attack protection, detection, recovery, and strategic support. Growth in this segment has expanded by over 40%.

"Our introduction of the only comprehensive Ransomware Protection solution provides much-needed peace of mind for businesses in need of protection from cyber-attacks," said John Gray, CTO of InterVision. "This, coupled with the tremendous growth InterVision has achieved so far in 2022, shows our commitment to providing our customers with the most comprehensive set of managed IT offerings on the market."

In March, InterVision acquired Virtuosity Consulting, taking a step toward delivering even greater value to current and prospective customers in their digital transformation journey. Virtuosity Consulting brings a breadth of services to InterVision's existing portfolio, including application modernization through business and process automation, application modernization, and cloud-to-cloud integration.

For more information about InterVision and its IT solution services, visit www.intervision.com .

About InterVision Systems

InterVision is the leading strategic services provider, delivering and supporting complex IT solutions for mid-to-enterprise and public sector organizations throughout the US. With more than 25 years of experience and one of the most comprehensive product portfolios of managed IT service offerings available in the market, the company is uniquely positioned to guide clients through any stage of their technology journeys. InterVision drives business outcomes with an unparalleled focus on the customer experience to help organizations be more competitive, compliant, and secure. To learn more, visit www.intervision.com .

