Viking Assists with Transaction in Mechanical Services Industry

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions of Tampa, Florida, announces a successful acquisition event in the Commercial Mechanical Services Industry.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions announces the successful acquisition of a well-established commercial mechanical services business by a Purchaser poised for continued growth.

The Seller founded the mechanical services company nearly two decades ago. With a long-standing customer base of commercial clientele spanning numerous states, the business has garnered a tenured reputation for quality service in its markets. The business offers a wide range of HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and general building services that include installation, maintenance, and repair in more than 10 states across the Eastern U.S.

Alan Misale and Jacob Middleton of Viking Mergers were the advisors on the transaction.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, 50% of Viking's brokers are former business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate, representing nearly 800 successful transactions.

