InventHelp Inventors Develop New Flavor-Enhancing Sauce (CTK-1037)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a homemade sauce with an authentic, Jamaican taste to serve at my restaurants," said one of two inventors, from Tarrytown, N.Y., "so we invented BMMW DIPPING JERK SAUCE. Our formula can be used as a flavor-enhancing sauce, dipping sauce, condiment or marinade."

The invention provides a delicious sauce to enhance the flavor of a variety of foods. In doing so, it can be used with chicken, steak, pork, seafood, etc. As a result, it eliminates the need to prepare a flavorful sauce from scratch. The invention features a versatile and satisfying design that is easy to serve and enjoy so it is ideal for consumers and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

