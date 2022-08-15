EmergeOrtho--Triangle Region Welcomes Matthew Popa, MD

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region welcomes Dr. Matthew Popa to the orthopedic surgery team. A specialist in hip and knee replacement surgeries, Dr. Popa joins the team at the Clayton and Smithfield offices.

Dr. Matt Popa is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and a fellowship-trained specialist in adult total knee and hip replacement procedures. He approaches joint pain from a patient-centered perspective, creating individualized treatment plans to meet each patient's needs.

"I'm thrilled to join the team at EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region," Dr. Popa says. "With my expertise in total joint replacements and holistic approach, I know the resources and team mentality here will allow me to improve patient care."

Dr. Popa attended medical school at Case Western Reserve University. He completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at the Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners, affiliated with the Michigan State University School of Human Medicine. He then completed a fellowship at University Hospitals Case Medical Center, gaining expertise in adult reconstruction and total joint replacement.

""We're excited to bring a very talented and experienced orthopedic surgeon onto our team, especially someone with high-level training in total hip and knee replacement," says Lucas Romine, MD."He brings a unique set of surgical expertise that we know will benefit our patients."

Dr. Popa specializes in hip and knee replacements, but he also treats a wide range of orthopedic and joint conditions and performs several procedures:

Revision knee replacement

Revision hip replacement

Knee scope

Shoulder scope

Carpal tunnel release

Trigger finger release

Trauma surgery

To learn more about Dr. Matthew Popa and what he offers patients, visit the EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region website .

About EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region

Since 1952, EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region has been providing comprehensive subspecialty orthopedic care to address a diverse variety of injuries and conditions. Our Triangle area practices consist of 15 locations covering 10 counties, including 13 Urgent Care clinics located in Apex, Brier Creek, Burlington, Chapel Hill, Durham, Dunn, Oxford, Southpoint, Smithfield, Raleigh, Wake Forest, and Wilson.

