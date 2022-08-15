eBay Launches First Collection of Exclusive Funko Products

New collaboration brings exclusive-to-eBay Funko Products to collectors, beginning with Vinyl GOLD™

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay, a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, announced today the launch of a series of exclusive Funko products as part of a newly formed collaboration with Funko, a leading pop culture and lifestyle brand. Through this collaboration, eBay combines its global reach and unique inventory to continue to bring a seamless experience that allows enthusiasts to access high passion and high value items, including exclusive-to-eBay Funko products.

"With millions of sales of Funko products on our marketplace last year, we recognize that this incredibly engaged community of collectors are already shopping on eBay," said Dawn Block, VP Collectibles, Electronics and Home at eBay. "Our collaboration with Funko to bring exclusive inventory onto our platform allows us to deliver even more of the rare collectibles these enthusiasts are coveting."

Funko's collection on eBay will offer enthusiasts access to rare, sought after Funko products from iconic fandoms – the first of which is available today at https://www.ebay.com/e/_collectibles/funkopop-kawhi?preview=true. Additional drops in the series will launch later this year.

"Creating iconic products that connect fans to their passion is at the core of what we do," said Johanna Gepford, Senior Vice President for the Direct to Commerce business at Funko. "Collaborating with eBay allows us to broaden our reach delighting even more Funko collectors around the world."

The collectibles market has fueled this collaboration between eBay and Funko, as eBay continues to shape the future of collecting through new digital and physical capabilities. eBay recently expanded its Authenticity Guarantee service to trading cards, and also launched the eBay vault, a secure storage facility and digital marketplace for trading cards. These enhancements followed industry-leading tools introduced in 2021, including Price Guide and Collection and Image Scan.

eBay Collectibles by the Numbers

Collectibles is a top eBay category.

In 2021, there were over 4M listings and 88M searches for Funko Pop on eBay.

In 2021, Trading Cards GMV more than doubled pre-pandemic levels, with an average of 2 trading cards purchased every second on eBay.

In 2021, Sports Ticket Stubs GMV increased 60% YoY, Coins and Bills GMV increased 34% YoY and Comics GMV increased 22% YoY.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2021, eBay enabled over $87 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

About Funko

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture lifestyle brand. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, board games, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).

