Worldwide Express Expands NASCAR Presence and Becomes Official Logistics Partner

Kicks off Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation Race Day with Announcement

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASCAR announced today a new multi-year partnership with leading full-service logistics partner Worldwide Express, naming the company the "Official Logistics Partner of NASCAR". The news comes on the morning of Worldwide Express' entitlement race, the Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation at Richmond Raceway.

Worldwide Express Official Logistics Partner of NASCAR Logo (PRNewswire)

Since becoming a primary team sponsor earlier this year, Worldwide Express has expanded its presence in NASCAR, signing on as the entitlement sponsor for this weekend's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, announced earlier this summer. In addition to the NASCAR Official Partnership, Worldwide Express has also been designated the "Official Logistics Partner of Richmond Raceway."

"As a full-service logistics provider, Worldwide Express knows the amount of hard work and dedication our teams, tracks and employees put into each race weekend," said Daryl Wolfe, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at NASCAR. "Our sport is always on the go, so we're thrilled to welcome a company like Worldwide Express who knows what it takes to deliver a winning race weekend to our fans."

Worldwide Express and its sister brands, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, began partnerships earlier this year with NASCAR teams Trackhouse Racing and Niece Motorsports, with the company serving as a primary sponsor for both teams.

"We are incredibly excited to build on our successful involvement in NASCAR at the team and race level to now serve as the Official Logistics Partner for NASCAR as well as for Richmond Raceway," said Worldwide Express President Rob Rose. "We are uniquely suited to help manage the logistical complexity that NASCAR and its teams deal with each week to host and compete in world-class races. We look forward to partnering with NASCAR to deliver exhilarating race weekends over the coming years."

Founded in 1992, the Worldwide Express family of brands has become a top-ranked, full-service logistics provider and the second-largest privately held freight brokerage in North America, with customers spanning from SMBs to the Fortune 100. More than 115,000 shippers benefit from enhanced visibility and efficiency for their supply chains thanks to the company's market-leading solutions for parcel, less-than-truckload (LTL) and truckload shipping and managed transportation services, which are driven by proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities. To learn more about Worldwide Express, visit wwex.com and for more information on Worldwide Express Racing, visit www.wwexracing.com.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation's major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series™, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour™), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series™) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty's Series™, NASCAR Mexico Series™, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series™). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com , and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat ('NASCAR').

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering more than 115,000 customers access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions. With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations, Worldwide Express, combined with its sister brands GlobalTranz and Unishippers, is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage in the country. As the largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the US, the company is a local partner for the global supply chains for shippers of all sizes, from small- to medium-sized businesses to enterprise organizations. This, coupled with a selective portfolio of more than 65 LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, provides clients with an unmatched range of options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. To learn more, visit www.wwex.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Worldwide Express