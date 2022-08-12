Cunard updates Covid-19 travel requirements

VALENCIA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard today announced updated Covid-19 protocols and guidelines, with adjusted pre-travel testing requirements.

Cunard Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cunard Line) (PRNewswire)

From Tuesday, September 6, 2022 self-testing prior to travel will change from "mandatory" to "highly recommended" for vaccinated guests on the vast majority of voyages.

Only guests sailing on longer, more complex itineraries will be required to have an observed or in person antigen or PCR test with a fit to travel certificate prior to departure. These include a number of sailings of 16 nights or more and other specific voyages.

These new guidelines apply to all Cunard itineraries sailing from Southampton, England, and all other departure points, with the exception of countries where government regulations and protocols may vary including Canada and Australia.

The vaccination policy for Cunard guests remains the same and full details can be found at: Our assurance to you (cunard.com)

"These updated protocols reflect the current environment across the world and while certain key elements have relaxed, our commitment to protect the health and wellbeing of all guests, crew and the communities we visit remains an ongoing and vital consideration," said Matt Gleaves, vice president, Commercial, North America and Australasia. "They also ensure that the ease of cruising remains at the fore and that all guests of all ages can enjoy a voyage with unrivalled dining, relaxation and exploration options and unmatched service levels at extraordinary value for money."

Exact requirements will be communicated to all guests in due course with the latest updates on www.cunard.com from early September.

All the updated guidelines and protocols are subject to local regulations of applicable homeports and destinations.

The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Media contacts

Michele Andjel, +44 07730 732072, michele.andjel@carnivalukgroup.com

Jackie Chase, 310-926-7686, jchase@cunard.com

About Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards and 'Best World Cruise Itineraries' and 'Best Trans-Atlantic Itineraries' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2016 Readers Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totalling 226,000 lower berths.

About the Ships

Queen Elizabeth: Spacious decks offering a true sense of freedom, days filled with possibilities and evenings where the night is always young. Queen Elizabeth's world is vibrant and inviting. Enjoy a round of croquet on her Games Deck, savour a perfectly poured G&T at Gin & Fizz, or swim a few lengths under the open sky in her exquisite Pavilion Pool.

Queen Mary 2: Welcomed wherever she sails, Queen Mary 2's style, elegance, and freedom of space are legendary. Decipher the mysteries of the night sky in her on board planetarium, Illuminations. Test your palate in a guided wine tasting or savour the attentive but imperceptible service of your personal butler in her luxurious Queens Grill Suites.

Queen Victoria: A guest favourite, Queen Victoria's art deco elegance and refined style enchant all who step on board. Toast to new adventures with a champagne cocktail in her Gin & Fizz bar. Bask in the freedom of her light-infused Winter Garden and indulge your senses in the serenity of her Mareel Spa.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cunard