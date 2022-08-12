Checkpoint Systems featured as One of the "World's Greatest" on Bloomberg TV

Tune in to Bloomberg TV to find out how we are transforming retail through our leading solutions

THOROFARE, N.J., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkpoint Systems was selected this year to be a part of the popular television series on Bloomberg TV. In the everchanging world of retail, utilizing technology to minimize risk and maximize profit has never been more important. Checkpoint Systems is a worldwide leader in Electronic Article Surveillance, Product Protection, and Apparel Labeling Solutions, that are designed to help retailers reduce theft and operate more profitably. "We think their story will be meaningful as well as educational to our viewers," said Kyle Freeman, Executive Producer of the show.

The upcoming episode neatly shows how Checkpoint's RF and RFID technologies are enabling retailers around the globe to protect their merchandise. By delivering this, Checkpoint is helping ensure their products are always available when the consumer wants to make a purchase. This is more important now than ever before, as consumers increasingly expect their shopping experience to be faultless whether it's in a physical or digital store. "We are delighted to have been singled out for our track record in delivering world leading, innovative retail technology solutions," said Eric McNaul, VP Sales & Customer Operations.

The episode will broadcast on Bloomberg TV on August 13th and August 20th. The airing times are listed below. Once the episode airs, the video will be available on the World's Greatest website site.

We've been helping retailers solve their problems for over 50 years with intelligent retail technology solutions to protect profits, products and people. The film will explain how our unique offering of software, hardware, and labels benefits stores, as well as showcasing how our integrated service provision allows us to design, manufacture and install all of our own solutions.

BLOOMBERG TV (airing information):

On DirecTV: Channel 353.

On DISH Network: Channel 203.

On Cable: Depends on your local area and carrier

Television Schedule Page: https://worldsgreatesttelevision.com/tv-schedule/

About Checkpoint Systems, Inc. (www.checkpointsystems.com)

A division of CCL Industries, Checkpoint Systems is a global leader in RF EAS, RFID and Alpha High Theft solutions for the retail industry, delivering loss prevention and merchandise visibility in a growing omni channel environment. As pioneers of retail technologies for over 50 years, Checkpoint Systems is a vertically integrated RF/RFID solution provider for the retail industry. Our Alpha High Theft Solutions provides retailers with innovative and technologically advanced products engineered to protect high-theft merchandise. Checkpoint Retail Solutions provides a unique offering of software, hardware, labels, tags and connected cloud-based solutions. Our solutions optimize retail operations and efficiencies with improved on-shelf availability, reduced shrink and intuitive real-time data throughout the supply chain and in-store, resulting in improved profitability and an enriched consumer experience.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc., a world leader in specialty label and packaging solutions for global corporations, small businesses and consumers, employs over 21,000 people and operates over 180 production facilities in 40 countries on six continents with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.cclind.com.

