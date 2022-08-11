Enable Injections Enhances Board with Addition of John DeFord, Ph.D.

New director, John DeFord, Ph.D., adds global medical technology experience to Enable Injections, strengthening its mission to lead drug delivery innovation worldwide.

CINCINNATI, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enable Injections, Inc. ("Enable"), a company developing and manufacturing the enFuse® platform of investigational wearable drug delivery systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of John DeFord, Ph.D. to the company's Board of Directors, effective July 29, 2022.

Enable Injections' enFuse is an innovative drug delivery technology designed to subcutaneously (SC) deliver large volumes of up to 50mL for a wide range of therapies and diseases, dedicated to improving the patient experience.

Dr. DeFord brings over three decades of expertise as a global medical technology executive, most recently the executive vice president and chief technology officer for Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (BDX), a global medical technology company. Prior to BD, Dr. DeFord served in senior science, technology and leadership roles of increasing responsibility at organizations such as C.R. Bard and Cook Incorporated, with additional experience in venture capital as managing director of Early Stage Partners venture capital fund. He is currently also a member of the board of directors at Nordson Corporation (NDSN), NuVasive (NUVA), and Blue Spark, Inc. DeFord graduated from Purdue University with a bachelor's degree and master's degree in electrical engineering, and a Ph.D. in electrical/biomedical engineering, dedicating his career to innovative medical technologies to save lives, enhance quality of life and improve the patient experience.

"Enable Injections is at the forefront of both simplifying the therapeutic delivery of critical medications and enhancing quality of life for the patient," said Dr. DeFord. "I am excited to join the Board of Directors at this important time in the company's growth and development; and I look forward to working with the management team and Board to help accelerate translation of this important technology to the clinical setting."

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. DeFord as a new director to Enable's Board," said Mike Hooven, President and CEO of Enable Injections. "We believe adding depth of experience in the global medical technology space such as Dr. DeFord's is key to the strong growth of our business."

About Enable Injections

Cincinnati-based Enable Injections is a global healthcare innovation company developing and manufacturing drug delivery systems designed to improve the patient experience. Enable's body-worn enFuse® delivers high-volume pharmaceutical and biologic therapeutics via subcutaneous administration, with the aim of improving convenience, supporting superior outcomes, and advancing healthcare system economics. For more information, please visit www.enableinjections.com.

