33Across Named 'Best Display Advertising Platform' in 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 33Across , a publisher technology platform designed for the open web, today announced that it has won the 'Best Display Advertising Platform' award in the fifth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales, and advertising technology industry today.

33Across's identity solution, Lexicon , is an addressable technology designed to help publishers succeed without the use of cookies and simplifies the increasingly complex identity landscape; providing a comprehensive approach to unlock addressability and monetization on the programmatic open while honoring consumer privacy choices. Since its launch, Lexicon has helped publishers see 15x year over year growth in daily cookieless revenue. Additionally, the identity solution has been integrated with over 10 demand-side platforms and 33Across has increased its publisher base by 25% with partners like DailyMail, Shinez, and Factinate.

"On behalf of the entire 33Across team, we thank MarTech Breakthrough for recognizing the value that Lexicon brings to publishers. While Alphabet announced its extension of phasing out third-party cookies until 2024, we believe now is the time that publishers should explore new ways to monetize their content effectively on the open web. The future of programmatic without cookies remains a big challenge for publishers and Lexicon has proven to be a game-changing solution for programmatic," said Eric Wheeler, CEO of 33Across.

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of marketing, sales, and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

"Creating ad-supported content at programmatic scale allows publishers to earn revenue for quality content and consumer access to information, but to do this, the AdTech ecosystem needs a scaled infrastructure that will allow competition across all supply that respects consumer's privacy," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Lexicon represents a breakthrough solution to address this, letting the ecosystem function the way it was always intended to – without cookies or paid access to content. Congratulations to the entire 33Across team on winning 'Best Display Advertising Platform.'"

About 33Across

33Across makes the programmatic advertising ecosystem work without cookies, across supply-side platforms, demand-side platforms, publishers, data companies, agencies, and everything in between. Leading global advertisers, platforms, and publishers rely on 33Across to move past cookies and reach consumers in a simple, fair, and transparent manner.

For more information visit www.33across.com , or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter .

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

