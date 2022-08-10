Venterra Realty Ranked 3rd in the Nation for Online Reputation by J Turner Research

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty has ranked #3 among the top multifamily companies for online reputation in the 2022 Division II ORA® Power Ranking by Multifamily Executive, which recognizes companies that manage between 20,000 to 34,402 units.

Developed by J Turner Research, the ORA® Power Ranking is based on monthly online reputation research of over 128,000 properties' lifetime reviews across multiple review sites and Internet Listing Services (ILSs). Using a statistical model, J Turner assigns an independent ORA® Score to each property on a scale of 0–100. The ORA® Score was developed to simplify how online reputation is measured, and it serves as the multifamily industry standard to measure a property's online reputation. Each month, J Turner Research monitors the online ratings of more than 128,000 properties nationwide. The national average ORA score is 62.79, and Venterra scored 77.33.

"The Division ranking reflects multifamily companies' attention to customer service and online reputation. Research has shown that a positive online presence is critical to boosting marketing and leasing efforts. The companies awarded in this Division ranking have singularly focused on winning over their residents in person, as evident in their high ORA scores," said Joseph Batdorf, president of J Turner Research.

J Turner Research introduced the Division ORA® Power Ranking in 2019 to recognize management companies of all sizes for excellence in online reputation management. The companies are ranked based on their Online Reputation Assessment (ORA®) score—the multifamily industry standard to measure and benchmark a property/company's online reputation.

"Venterra is dedicated to building exceptional communities for people at every point in life with a focus on service and care. This ranking and our stellar online reputation are a direct reflection of our colleagues living out our 7 Core Values, and in turn, creating personalized experiences for every person living at a Venterra property," said John Foresi, CEO of Venterra Realty.

"Feedback is key to understanding and responding to our resident's needs and is key to helping us provide a great living experience to all our residents. We are pleased to receive such positive reviews, allowing for Venterra to be eligible for this recognition," said Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart. "This ranking is a notable accomplishment and can be attributed to each of our property's efforts to ensure we are offering quality communities, perpetually creating improvements that enhance renter experiences, simplifying processes for renters, and expressing unmatched genuine care."

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages over 70 communities and more than 20,000 apartment units across 16 US cities that provide housing to over 38,000 people and 12,000 pets. The organization has completed approximately $8.0 billion in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at approximately $4.0 billion. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

J Turner Research is an independent research company focused exclusively on the multifamily industry for almost two decades. It is the only company to monitor the online reviews and ratings of 128,000+ properties nationwide. J Turner pioneered the Online Reputation Assessment (ORA®) score, which serves as the multifamily industry standard to measure, benchmark, and compare a property/company's online reputation. The company is the national leader in enhancing resident satisfaction through intelligent resident and prospect survey programs, quantifiable action plans, customized training, and review response service. For more information, visit www.jturnerresearch.com.

