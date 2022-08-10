R&G Insights Lab and Labyrinth Training Launch "The C SUITE" (the "C" is for Compliance)

Product Enhances Compliance Training with Aim to Improve Employee Retention of Risk-Reducing Best Practices

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- R&G Insights Lab and Labyrinth Training (Labyrinth) today announced an innovative collaboration resulting in a first-of-its-kind eLearning solution, designed to captivate employees as they navigate risk at work. The engaging, off-the-shelf trainings aim to drive awareness, understanding and retention of important compliance information—while also shifting employee perceptions of compliance itself.

The initial offering includes a suite of three ready-to-use episodes, produced by Hollywood-grade animators. The episodes cover anti-bribery and corruption, anti-money laundering and sanctions, and human rights compliance.

"The C SUITE" represents the only product on the market co-developed by a preeminent global law firm, Ropes & Gray; an innovative award-winning training company, Labyrinth; and a behavioral science consultancy, R&G Insights Lab.

"Compliance is often perceived as predictable, prescriptive, and perplexing to employees. But it doesn't have to be that way," said Zach Coseglia, the co-founder of R&G Insights Lab and a former Pfizer compliance executive. "We put employees at the center of our design process, with these trainings and in all the work we do to help companies build better compliance programs. Through this collaboration with Labyrinth, we wanted to create something vibrant and innovative that helps employees do their jobs and that challenges those perceptions of compliance."

Ropes & Gray legal experts, behavioral scientists, and the Labyrinth team produced the first-rate instructional and interactive training videos to engage viewers and bring compliance policies to life in an easily digestible format.

"An engaged audience is one that's ready to learn," said Peter Grossman, co-founder of Labyrinth Training. "The goal is to actually modify behavior through education and storytelling as opposed to simply affirming that training was done. As educators, we should index less on 'Did they do it?' and more on 'Did they get it?', and we've found that our clients' staff respond enthusiastically to the approach."

"We put the audience in the driver's seat" adds Labyrinth co-founder Scott Petts. "We want people to feel part of the narrative, make key decisions, and see those decisions play out in real time. We are very intentional with our interactive design, and the suite we have developed with Ropes & Gray is no exception. We can't wait for people to experience it."

To view "The C SUITE" trailer, please click here. To request a demonstration, please email csuite@ropesgray.com.

About R&G Insights Lab

R&G Insights Lab is a full-service legal consulting group and remains the legal industry's only analytics and behavioral science consultancy, uniting Ropes & Gray's world-class legal talent with a multidisciplinary team of creative business-minded consultants and data and behavioral scientists. The Lab takes a data-driven and human-centered approach to solving complex legal and business challenges. The Lab uses analytics to drive informed decision-making; behavioral science to confront the realities of human bias and decision-making; and the principles of human-centered design to develop creative solutions that prioritize individual experiences and employee needs. Areas of client focus include compliance, ethics, and risk management; organizational culture; and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

About Ropes & Gray

Ropes & Gray is a preeminent global law firm with approximately 1,400 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology, and government. The firm has offices in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Seoul, and has consistently been recognized for its leading practices in many areas, including private equity, M&A, finance, asset management, real estate, tax, antitrust, life sciences, health care, intellectual property, litigation & enforcement, privacy & cybersecurity, and business restructuring.

About Labyrinth

Labyrinth TrainIng is an award-winning interactive training company who uses first-rate storytelling to educate audiences in ways that stick. Labyrinth works with companies around the world to overhaul their educational messaging on topics ranging from ABAC, AML, and antitrust concerns to privacy, harassment, and human rights violations.

