Radair.io Launches First Consumer Device - The Radair Mini Gateway

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIoT Services Inc. DBA Radair.io ("Radair.io" or the "Company"), a provider of high-grade, multi-protocol IoT (Internet-of-Things) devices, and IoT-based enterprise solutions to drive operational efficiencies across select industries, is pleased to announce the launch of its first consumer device, the Radair™ Mini Gateway.

Radair.io (PRNewswire)

The Radair Mini Gateway will support multiple ecosystems, including Helium (upon HIP19 approval) as well as The Radair Foundation's forthcoming ecosystem. The Mini Gateway will also be the industry's first light gateway with environmental monitoring that detects volatile organic compounds (VOCs), volatile sulfur compounds (VSCs), carbon monoxide, smoke, pollutants, and various gasses, with insights powered by an embedded 4-in-1 Bosch sensor. The Mini Gateway includes Wi-Fi 6E, GPS, and a barometric pressure (altitude) sensor to future-proof against changes in earning protocols, alongside the industry-leading LoRa concentrator, all elegantly built into a single device. With Bluetooth 5.2 for simple setup, rapid support from Radair.io's U.S.-based team, and an industry-leading warranty, the Radair Mini Gateway sets the new standard for IoT miners. Insider pricing of US$299 ($100 off MSRP) is limited to the first 1,000 pre-orders (https://radair.io/minigateway), with product delivery by December 2022.

"At Radair.io, we are working hard to deliver high-grade data mining solutions where others have fallen short," said Radair.io CEO, Nikhil Vasa. "Many products on the market today are based on severely constrained and generic components that will soon be obsolete, and come with inadequate customer support. With the Radair Mini Gateway, we've solved for these pain points. We actively design and prototype our products with the latest microprocessors, sensors, and components with frictionless future compatibility in mind. Our goal is to delight customers with state-of-the-art data mining technology that is easy to use, simply works, and is supported by our customer-obsessed team. The Radair Mini Gateway is our first step in realizing that goal, and we're just getting started."

In the coming weeks, Radair.io also plans to launch the first ever Bluetooth enabled Radair™ Smart 4G/LTE Communication Module, a commercial grade, low-power wide area network (LPWAN), cellular communication module with integrated LTE-M and NB-IoT antenna that supports a wide range of operationally inexpensive bands for global enterprise customers.

About Radair.io

Radair.io was formed to empower customers by providing actionable, data-driven insights, through rapidly deployable, open, and modular solutions, everywhere. The Company plans to provide this service by building devices that will leverage existing networks like Helium and future global networks within LTE-M1, CBRS, 5G and Wi-Fi 6/7. The Company and its affiliates are the exclusive licensees of the mark "Radair" by The Radair Foundation.

Learn more about Radair.io here, and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Reddit, and Radair.io.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of the management of Radair.io with respect to potential future events. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, comments regarding the Company's relationships with its customers; management's expectations with respect to future services to be offered by the Company; the value and timing of future projects with existing or new customers or products; the Company's plans to become a leading metering and data mining solutions company; plan to establish relationships with customers, partners, and others which will enhance scalability, and sales and work efforts; and the Company's predictions of its growth potential of its services and workforce.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and such statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Company Contact:

ir@radair.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AIoT Services Inc.