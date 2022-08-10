Disc Medicine Initiates BEACON, a Phase 2 Clinical Study of Bitopertin in Patients with Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP) and X-linked Protoporphyria (XLP)

BEACON study will evaluate bitopertin as a potential disease-modifying treatment for patients with Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP) or X-linked Protoporphyria (XLP)

Key assessments include changes in protoporphyrin IX levels, safety, tolerability and measures of photosensitivity; preliminary data expected by 1H 2023

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Disc Medicine, a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapeutic candidates for the treatment of serious and debilitating hematologic diseases, announced today the initiation of BEACON, a phase 2 clinical study of bitopertin in patients with Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP) or X-linked Protoporphyria (XLP). Bitopertin is an oral, selective inhibitor of glycine transporter 1 (GlyT1) designed to modulate heme biosynthesis, and has been shown in preclinical studies to reduce accumulation of protoporphyrin IX (PPIX), the toxic metabolite that causes disease pathology in EPP and XLP patients.

Disc Medicine is a hematology company harnessing new insights in hepcidin biology to address ineffective red blood cell production (erythropoiesis) in hematologic diseases. Focused on the hepcidin pathway, the master regulator of iron metabolism, Disc is advancing first-in-class therapies to transform the treatment of hematologic diseases. (PRNewsfoto/Disc Medicine) (PRNewswire)

"The initiation of the BEACON phase 2 study is an important milestone as it marks the first time bitopertin will be evaluated as a potential, disease-modifying therapy in patients with porphyria. It builds upon our previous studies in animal models of EPP and XLP, which demonstrated that bitopertin can significantly reduce protoporphyrin IX," said John Quisel, JD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer at Disc Medicine. "This is the second development program that Disc has successfully advanced into patient studies in the past few months. I want to thank our entire team for the tremendous effort that has brought us to this point and for their tireless dedication to patients."

The BEACON Phase 2 study is a randomized, open-label, multiple dose clinical trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of bitopertin in patients with EPP or XLP. It is designed to enroll approximately 20 patients at sites in Australia. The study will primarily assess changes in levels of PPIX as well as the pharmacokinetic profile, safety and tolerability of bitopertin in EPP or XLP patients. It will also include measures of photosensitivity, daylight tolerance, pain and exploratory biomarkers of hepatobiliary disease. Patients will receive orally-administered bitopertin for 24 weeks at doses of either 20 mg once-daily or 60 mg once-daily. Upon completion of the 24-week treatment period, patients may continue on bitopertin for an additional 24 weeks.

"EPP and XLP are severe, debilitating and rare diseases that impact multiple dimensions of patients' lives, spanning severe and painful phototoxic reactions, complications of hepatobiliary disease, and a major toll on psychosocial development and quality of life. There is an immense need for novel therapies, particularly ones that address the underlying pathophysiology," said Robert Desnick, MD, Ph.D, Inaugural Chair Emeritus of the Department of Genetics and Genomics at Mount Sinai. "We are excited by the initiation of this clinical trial of bitopertin and its potential effects on PPIX, the molecular driver of these porphyrias and a major determinant of disease severity."

About Bitopertin

Bitopertin is a clinical-stage, orally administered inhibitor of glycine transporter 1 (GlyT1) that is designed to modulate heme biosynthesis. GlyT1 is a membrane transporter expressed on developing red blood cells and is required to supply sufficient glycine for heme biosynthesis and support erythropoiesis. The safety profile and effects of bitopertin on heme biosynthesis were previously established in a comprehensive clinical program comprising over 4,000 individuals across multiple clinical studies. Disc Medicine is planning to develop bitopertin as a potential treatment for a range of hematologic diseases beginning with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) and X-linked protoporphyria (XLP). In preclinical models of EPP and XLP, bitopertin was shown to significantly decrease PPIX, a toxic intermediate of heme biosynthesis and which is the underlying cause of the disease.

Bitopertin is an experimental agent and is not approved for use as a therapy in any jurisdiction worldwide. Disc obtained global rights to bitopertin under a license agreement from Roche in May 2021.

About Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP) and X-linked Protoporphyria (XLP)

Erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) and X-linked Protoporphyria (XLP) are rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening diseases caused by mutations that affect heme biosynthesis, resulting in the accumulation of a toxic, photoactive intermediate called protoporphyrin IX (PPIX). This causes severe reactions when patients are exposed to sunlight, characterized by excruciating pain, edema, burning sensations and potential blistering and disfigurement. PPIX also accumulates in the hepatobiliary system and can result in complications including gallstones, cholestasis, and liver damage in 20-30% of patients and in extreme cases liver failure. Current standard of care involves extreme measures to avoid sunlight, including restricting outdoor activities to nighttime, use of protective clothing and opaque shields, and pain management. This has a significant impact on the psychosocial development, quality of life, and daily activities of patients, particularly in young children and families. There is currently no cure for EPP and only one FDA-approved therapy, a surgically implanted synthetic hormone designed to stimulate melanin production called Scenesse® (afamelanotide).

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with hematologic disorders. We are building a portfolio of innovative, first-in-class therapeutic candidates that affect fundamental pathways of red blood cell biology. We are committed to developing treatments that empower and bring hope to the many patients who suffer from hematologic diseases. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.

