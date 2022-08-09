Wood Partners Breaks Ground on Newest Luxury Community in Conroe, Texas, One of the Fastest Growing Cities in America

CONROE, Texas, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multifamily real estate development, today announced the groundbreaking on the company's latest luxury residential community, Alta Sergeant, located in Conroe, Texas. Alta Sergeant is scheduled to open in May 2023 with pre-leasing expected to begin early next year.

Wood Partners (PRNewsfoto/Wood Partners) (PRNewswire)

Located just north of Houston, Conroe continues to experience tremendous growth stimulated by major corporate relocations and business expansion, earning the community recognition as one of the fastest growing cities in America since 2010. Situated along Interstate 45, Alta Sergeant residents will have easy access to nearby retail, dining and entertainment options including Conroe Marketplace and the mixed-use development Grand Central Park. The community's prime location also offers proximity to major employers in The Woodlands, which boasts more than 38,000 jobs from 70+ corporations including ExxonMobil, Conroe ISD, and Hewlett Packard.

"As one of the fastest growing markets in the Houston area, we see a tremendous amount of opportunity throughout the area," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director of Wood Partners. "Wood Partners is looking forward to playing a role in the on-going growth and development in the Conroe area as we break ground on our newest luxury community, Alta Sergeant."

Once complete, Alta Sergeant will feature 354 apartment homes offering a mix of one-, two- and three- bedroom floorplans. With a perfect balance of comfort and luxury, each home will feature high-end interior finishes including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes, 42" cabinets, and wood style flooring throughout the kitchen, living room and bathrooms. Residents will also enjoy the added convenience of in-home washer and dryer sets, as well as surface parking and carports available on-site.

Alta Sergeant will offer a wide range of desirable amenities including a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen, and dog park, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubroom, business center, and multiple conference and entertaining spaces. All common areas will also feature high-speed wireless internet and the latest in audio/visual technology to provide residents with full connectivity across the entire community. Outside the community, residents can also enjoy the many outdoor activities Conroe has to offer including golf, hiking, and biking, as well as Lake Conroe, which offers fishing, boating, water skiing, and more.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 90,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.5 billion. The company currently owns 70 properties across the United States representing more than 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For two years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

Contact: Nailah Smith, BCWWoodPartners@bcw-global.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wood Partners