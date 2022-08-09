Wolverine Interests partner with Peakhill Equity Partners on Riverside Commons acquisition

DALLAS, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Wolverine Interests, a Dallas-based real estate investment firm, and Peakhill Equity Partners, a Toronto-based real estate investment manager, are pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition of Riverside Commons, a six-building class A office campus totaling over 468,000 square feet in the Las Colinas Urban Center in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Riverside Commons spans approximately 18 acres, including a 4.7-acre future development land site, and is strategically located adjacent to DFW Airport. The office campus, which was recently renovated and is over 90% leased, offers modern office space, first-class amenities, and ample structured parking. This project marks the first joint venture between Wolverine Interests and Peakhill Equity Partners. Veritex Bank financed the acquisition, which was brokered by Newmark Group.

Comment from Wolverine Interests

"This is a great opportunity for us to invest in a quality asset along with a quality investment firm in Peakhill. We plan to do many more things together. We have always held the Las Colinas area in high regard, and this gives us another property there. This property has been a staple for the area and we plan to continue with its success." said Jim Leslie, Managing Principal of Wolverine Interests.

Comment from Peakhill Equity Partners

"We are excited to partner with Wolverine Interests, who is one of the most experienced operators in the North Dallas market. We see an opportunity to invest in a great asset in one of the top employment centers in the County," said Jonah Belkin, Managing Director of Peakhill Equity Partners.

About Wolverine Interests

Wolverine Interests is a Dallas, Texas-based commercial real estate development and investment firm led by industry veterans with a deep understanding of complex financing, master development and management expertise, focused on office, multifamily and mixed-use developments. Led by a senior investment and management team with 40 years average experience in broad-based commercial real estate as developers, owners, and operators, Wolverine Interests brings extensive expertise to every project. Wolverine specializes in office, multifamily, and mixed-use development, office acquisition/disposition, complex financing, tenant representation, and brokerage.

About Peakhill Equity Partners

Peakhill Equity Partners is a real estate investment platform focused on joint venture equity investments in ground-up and value-add real estate projects in the United States and Canada. Through its entrepreneurial structure, flexible balance sheet, development expertise, and lending arm (Peakhill Capital), Peakhill Equity Partners is able to identify equity investment opportunities with superior risk-adjusted returns that positively impact communities.

