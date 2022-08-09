Idahoan Foods Launches New Chicken Broth Flavored Mashed Potatoes Inspired by Home Cooks

Idahoan Brand Releases Its First New Product Since 2019

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Upon discovering that 80% of consumers make mashed potatoes from scratch at least once a year and 40% of these consumers use chicken broth as an ingredient*, Idahoan® Foods - the leading producer of quality, Fresh-Dried™ potato products in the United States – was inspired to create a new flavor to provide home cooks with the potatoes they love, without all the work of peeling, boiling and mashing. Idahoan is excited to expand its broad range of products with the release of Idahoan® Chicken Broth Flavored Mashed Potatoes.

Idahoan® Chicken Broth Flavored Mashed Potatoes (PRNewswire)

As the first new product launch for Idahoan since 2019 - due to a focus on supplying consumers with core products and meeting demand as at-home cooking increased during the pandemic - Chicken Broth Flavored Mashed Potatoes feature the same great texture and quick prep time fans know and love with an extra layer of flavor from the infusion of real chicken broth and herbs. The new offering joins a long line up of Flavored Mashed Potatoes, available in 16 varieties, giving fans choices for every meal occasion.

"We're thrilled to introduce Chicken Broth Flavored Mashed Potatoes to homes across the country hungry for high-quality, delicious products that simplify mealtime," said Ryan Ellis, VP of Marketing at Idahoan Foods. "With chicken broth being a popular ingredient in mashed potatoes, expanding the Idahoan line with a Chicken Broth variety was a natural opportunity as we focus on innovation in ways that allow Idahoan to be a part of mealtime across the country."

Mashed potato fans can find Idahoan® Chicken Broth Flavored Mashed Potatoes beginning in August 2022 at Kroger locations nationwide and online at shop.Idahoan.com. For more information and to stay up to date on all that's happening at Idahoan, visit http://idahoan.com/ and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

* Source: eSurvey results from 1,000+ respondents conducted in Fall 2021

About Idahoan Foods, LLC.

Combining a full-service network of professionals from field to fork, Idahoan® is a leading manufacturer of value-added products. Its potato processing plants and nationally recognized retail, foodservice and warehouse club brands of products along with its close relationship with its growers, allow Idahoan Foods to deliver superior quality and value to its customers. For more information visit www.idahoan.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Idahoan Foods) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Idahoan Foods