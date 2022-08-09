IAC Earnings Release and Letter to Shareholders Available on Company's Website

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted its second quarter financial results and a letter to shareholders on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.iac.com/quarterly-results. As announced previously, IAC and Angi Inc. will live stream a joint video conference to discuss both companies' respective second quarter results and to answer questions. The live stream will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Joey Levin, CEO of IAC and Chairman of Angi Inc.; Christopher Halpin, Executive Vice President and CFO of IAC; Oisin Hanrahan, CEO of Angi Inc. and Neil Vogel, CEO of Dotdash Meredith will participate.

About IAC

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 11 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC is today comprised of category leading businesses including Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), Dotdash Meredith and Care.com among many others ranging from early stage to established businesses. IAC is headquartered in New York City with business locations worldwide.

