Harbour BioMed to Announce 2022 Interim Results on August 31, 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SUZHOU, China, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (the "Company", HKEX: 02142) announced that it will report financial results for the first half year ended June 30, 2022, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. The Company will host an English virtual conference call to announce the interim results at 9:30-10:30 a.m. EST (daylight saving time).

Conference Call Information

Participants must complete the online registration in advance. Upon registering, participants will receive the zoom link as well as the dial-in number which can be used to join the conference call.

Registration Link: https://harbourbiomed.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YlSpH0x9QF2TTqxymxy_UA

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics focusing on immunology and oncology. The Company is building its robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners, and select acquisitions.

The Company's proprietary antibody technology platforms Harbour Mice® generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in two heavy and two light chains (H2L2) format, as well as heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Building upon the HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology is capable of delivering tumor-killing effects unachievable by traditional combination therapies. Integrating Harbour Mice®, and HBICE® with a single B cell cloning platform, our antibody discovery engine is highly unique and efficient for the development of next-generation therapeutic antibodies.

