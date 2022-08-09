Eric Lent appointed Chief Marketing Officer at Prezzee

C-suite hire bolsters Prezzee's global expansion plans

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International digital gifting company Prezzee announced today that Eric Lent has joined Prezzee as Chief Marketing Officer. This follows the appointment of ex-Mastercard executive Jamie Samaha as Global CEO in March this year.

Eric Lent has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer at Prezzee. (PRNewswire)

Lent is the first c-suite hire of many under Samaha's leadership, and it comes as the business works to meet a boom in global demand from brands wanting to drive deeper engagement with consumers. He joins at a crucial time as Prezzee looks to further increase its global footprint.

Lent, based in the U.S., has decades of experience building global brands and driving international growth at the likes of Intercontinental Hotels Group and The Hershey Company. He brings with him an international perspective as the business cements its status as the world's leading digital gifting platform. As CMO, he will lead the brand's global vision of igniting human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments by driving growth in both Prezzee's consumer and business-focused offerings.

Prezzee's Global CEO Jamie Samaha says: "Prezzee is revolutionizing the way consumers and employers can reward, recognize and celebrate in an instant, and as we look to grow our footprint following the initial expansion into North America, the UK and New Zealand, Eric will play a vital role in telling our story on an international stage. I am delighted that Eric will be on board to cement Prezzee as the number one digital gifting platform on the planet."

Commenting on his appointment, Prezzee CMO Eric Lent says: "I have always been a firm believer that the combination of technology and emotion can be harnessed to deepen, strengthen and create truly meaningful human connections, and that is what the Prezzee brand is all about. Prezzee is dedicated to strengthening how people connect in work and in life, and I couldn't turn down the opportunity to bring a new digital gifting experience to consumers and businesses all over the world."

About Prezzee



Prezzee is a global digital gifting business that prides itself on creating remarkable gifting moments for consumers, businesses and 800+ brand partners across the world. Founded in 2014, Prezzee has evolved from a two-person Australian start-up to a global business with a 300+ member team and operations in North America, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

Website: www.prezzee.com

LinkedIn: @Prezzee

Facebook: @Prezzee

For further information, please contact Anna Jaycocks at anna.jaycocks@prezzee.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prezzee