Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. to Host Investor Day on September 8, 2022

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCOH) (NYSE: CCO) will host its first Investor Day on Thursday, September 8, 2022, in New York City. The presentation will begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

(PRNewsfoto/Clear Channel Outdoor) (PRNewswire)

The Investor Day agenda will include presentations from Scott Wells, Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Coleman, Chief Financial Officer, on the Company's strategy for the Americas business, expanded financial disclosure and financial outlook. Other members from the Americas senior leadership team will host presentations on how technology is transforming the business. The event will conclude with a Q&A session.

There will be a live webcast of the event with in-person attendance by invitation only.

The live webcast of the event including all presentation material will be available on Clear Channel Outdoor Holding's Investor Relations Website on the day of the event in the "Events and Presentations' section. A webcast replay will also be available on the Company's website.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month across more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 25 countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.