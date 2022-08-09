Acceptance Insurance donates 40,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to students nationwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the start of the new school year quickly approaching, Acceptance Insurance (OTCQX: FACO) gave away 40,000 backpacks filled with school supplies generously donated by customers, neighbors, and community partners across the country.

With the start of the 2022-23 school year approaching, this year's supply drive took place during a critical time for many students and families facing record high costs caused by recent inflation and supply chain interruptions. A major retail industry study estimated an average back-to-school shopping price tag of $864 this year, a 24% increase from just $697 in 2019.

"Putting people first means every child, regardless of where they live and learn, is set up for academic success," said Larry Willeford, President and CEO of Acceptance Insurance. "Acceptance is here to help families that are working even harder to stretch their resources. I'm grateful to everyone who donated to this year's school supply drive to help students in their communities start the year off right," Willeford said.

Donated supplies ranged from basic essentials, like pencils and notebooks, to wish list items, including educational electronics and new clothing. Acceptance team members invited families to attend drive-up and walk-up giveaway events across 13 states through partnerships with local school districts and education non-profits. Kemper Insurance co-sponsored supply drives in Florida, Texas, Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

About Acceptance Insurance

Acceptance Insurance (OTCQX: FACO) is both an omnichannel insurance agency and insurance carrier operating in 13 states across more than 300 retail locations. Named to Forbes 2022 list of America's Best Employers, Best Employers for New Graduates, and Best Employers for Diversity, their team of 1300-plus focuses on developing long-term relationships with hard-working customers who prefer more flexible payment schedules and greater risk tolerance. Local community engagement, supported by robust digital messaging on owned and earned platforms, gives each agency a local feel and the resources of an institutional carrier.

To learn more about career opportunities at Acceptance Insurance, visit acceptanceinsurance.com/careers .

