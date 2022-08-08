Sanctuary Wealth Salutes Partners Named to 2022 Forbes Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List

Elizabeth Evans and Rory O'Hara rank among elite group chosen from more than 3,500 applicants

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, proudly announces that two of its advisor partners have been named to the Forbes 2022 List of Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors Best-In-State. This year, over 3,500 advisors applied to be considered for the annual ranking, all of whom were researched, interviewed, and assigned a ranking based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria.

(PRNewsfoto/Sanctuary Wealth) (PRNewswire)

The two honored Sanctuary Wealth advisors are:

Elizabeth Evans , CFP ® - Managing Partner, Evans May Wealth, Carmel, IN

Rory O'Hara , CFP®, CRPC® - Founder, Senior Managing Partner, Ausperity Private Wealth, Moorestown, New Jersey

"Sanctuary Wealth was created for elite advisors yearning to become independent and find an environment that allows them to become business owners with the resources to support their growth and success," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "We are thrilled that our message is resonating with the profession's next generation and to see our younger partners be honored to receive this well-deserved recognition and look forward to being there to witness their continued evolution."

This year, Elizabeth Evans was recognized by Forbes as the 24th ranked advisor for the 2022 America's Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors list. She has previously been named to the list as the number one advisor in Indiana and 43rd in the United States for 2021 after being featured on the list in 2019, 2018, and 2017 as well. She was named the number one Female Advisor in Indiana in America's Top Women Wealth Advisors list for 2022 and 2021 and was featured on that list in 2019. Additionally, Elizabeth was named to Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors in 2022, 2021, and 2019, as well as a Top Wealth Advisor Mom by Shook Research and Working Mother in 2021, 2019, 2018, and 2017.

Rory O'Hara was ranked third in New Jersey on the Forbes America's Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisors list in 2020 and was named one of Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors in 2021.

The Forbes Next-Gen Wealth Advisors rankings, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criterion—mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews—and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of four years' experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass the highest standards of best practices. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary Wealth's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms in 26 states across the country with approximately $25 billion in assets under advisement. Sanctuary Wealth includes the fully owned subsidiaries; Sanctuary Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, Sanctuary Securities, Inc. a FINRA member broker-dealer as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

CONTACT: Michaela Morales

JConnelly

973 224 7152

mmorales@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth