PRA Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA) (the "Company"), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 ("Q2 2022").
Q2 2022 Highlights
- Total portfolio purchases of $231.3 million.
- Total cash collections were $444.1 million.
- Estimated remaining collections (ERC)1 of $5.6 billion.
- Cash efficiency ratio2 of 61.3%.
- Diluted earnings per share were $0.91.
- Common stock repurchases3 of $34.9 million, or 0.8 million shares.
- Debt to Adjusted EBITDA4 for the 12 months ended June 30, 2022 was 2.03x.
- Available capacity under the Company's credit facilities of $1.6 billion; $452.9 million after considering borrowing base restrictions.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
($ in thousands, except per share amount)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
$ 36,484
$ 55,996
$ 76,456
$ 114,402
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.91
$ 1.22
$ 1.88
$ 2.48
"We had a solid purchasing quarter, driven by increased portfolio acquisitions in Europe, specifically in Northern Europe," said Kevin Stevenson, president and chief executive officer. "We continue to see deterioration in consumer savings, higher credit card balances, and rising delinquency rates, which we believe suggests that more supply will be available in the coming months. Our strong balance sheet and geographic diversity provide us with a significant competitive advantage in capitalizing on what appears to be an increasingly favorable purchasing environment, and permit us to be disciplined in our capital allocation strategy. During the quarter, we repurchased nearly $35 million of shares of our common stock, underscoring our commitment to deploy capital in the areas that can generate the highest returns for our shareholders. Looking ahead, we will continue executing this measured strategy, while remaining active in the market and preparing to ramp up our purchasing as supply increases."
1.
Refers to the sum of all future projected cash collections on the Company's nonperforming loan portfolios.
2.
Calculated by dividing cash receipts less operating expense by cash receipts.
3.
Share repurchases are subject to market conditions and other factors, and the share repurchase program remains subject to the discretion of PRA Group, Inc.'s board of directors.
4.
A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure can be found at the end of this press release.
Cash Collections and Revenues
The following table presents cash collections by quarter and by source on an as reported and constant currency-adjusted basis:
Cash Collection Source
2022
2021
($ in thousands)
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Americas and Australia Core
$ 244,377
$ 270,284
$ 257,705
$ 276,691
$ 324,845
Americas Insolvency
34,278
35,209
36,851
37,464
37,768
Europe Core
142,470
151,162
155,853
151,625
157,637
Europe Insolvency
22,935
24,325
23,262
22,574
23,579
Total Cash Collections
$ 444,060
$ 480,980
$ 473,671
$ 488,354
$ 543,829
Cash Collection Source -
Constant Currency Adjusted
2022
2021
($ in thousands)
Q2
Q2
Americas and Australia Core
$ 244,377
$ 325,895
Americas Insolvency
34,278
37,744
Europe Core
142,470
140,199
Europe Insolvency
22,935
21,227
Total Cash Collections
$ 444,060
$ 525,065
- Total cash collections in Q2 2022 decreased 18.3%, or 15.4% on a constant currency adjusted basis, to $444.1 million compared to $543.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 ("Q2 2021"). The decrease was driven primarily by a 32.5% decrease in U.S. call center and other collections, and a 15.8% decrease in U.S. legal collections. The overall decrease in U.S. cash collections was due to excess consumer liquidity in 2021, which generated high levels of collections then, as well as lower levels of portfolio purchases. Europe cash collections decreased by 8.7%; however, on a currency adjusted basis, they increased by 2.5%. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, cash collections decreased $174.7 million compared to the same period last year.
- Total portfolio revenue in Q2 2022 was $250.6 million compared to $282.7 million in Q2 2021.
Expenses
- Operating expenses in Q2 2022 decreased by $6.9 million, or 3.8%, compared to Q2 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by:
- For the six months ended June 30, 2022, operating expenses decreased $17.0 million to $343.2 million compared to $360.1 million in the same period last year.
- The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 20.3%.
Portfolio Acquisitions
- The Company purchased $231.3 million in portfolios of nonperforming loans in Q2 2022.
- At the end of Q2 2022, the Company had in place maximum forward flow commitments1 of up to $960.2 million, comprised of $300.9 million in the Americas and Australia and $659.3 million in Europe.
1.
Contractual agreements with sellers of nonperforming loans that allow for the purchase of nonperforming portfolios at pre-established prices.
Portfolio Purchase Source
2022
2021
($ in thousands)
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Americas and Australia Core
$ 99,962
$ 90,639
$ 90,263
$ 162,451
$ 98,901
Americas Insolvency
6,369
9,118
21,183
9,878
14,642
Europe Core
123,814
38,764
60,430
212,194
106,134
Europe Insolvency
1,202
8,929
29,820
7,424
—
Total Portfolio Acquisitions
$ 231,347
$ 147,450
$ 201,696
$ 391,947
$ 219,677
Share Repurchases
- The Company repurchased $34.9 million, or 0.8 million shares, with $92.7 million remaining under its current share repurchase plan as of June 30, 2022.
- At June 30, 2022, the Company has repurchased more than 14% of its common stock since it began its share repurchases in 2021.
PRA Group, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Portfolio income
$ 194,009
$ 219,137
$ 401,541
$ 450,809
Changes in expected recoveries
56,567
63,548
86,481
113,684
Total portfolio revenue
250,576
282,685
488,022
564,493
Fee income
6,467
2,453
8,297
4,634
Other revenue
1,219
491
2,548
5,971
Total revenues
258,262
285,629
498,867
575,098
Operating expenses:
Compensation and employee services
74,137
79,632
145,233
153,616
Legal collection fees
9,554
12,289
20,427
25,215
Legal collection costs
17,746
18,469
34,303
39,781
Agency fees
14,826
15,908
32,214
31,499
Outside fees and services
27,493
20,973
46,871
41,733
Communication
9,528
10,594
22,111
23,257
Rent and occupancy
4,633
4,643
9,620
9,123
Depreciation and amortization
3,865
3,815
7,643
7,796
Other operating expenses
12,743
15,092
24,741
28,110
Total operating expenses
174,525
181,415
343,163
360,130
Income from operations
83,737
104,214
155,704
214,968
Other income and (expense):
Interest expense, net
(31,562)
(30,836)
(63,310)
(62,388)
Foreign exchange gain/(loss)
1,319
(1,079)
787
(1,105)
Other
(181)
183
(671)
209
Income before income taxes
53,313
72,482
92,510
151,684
Income tax expense
14,177
11,921
18,756
29,243
Net income
39,136
60,561
73,754
122,441
Adjustment for net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
2,652
4,565
(2,702)
8,039
Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
$ 36,484
$ 55,996
$ 76,456
$ 114,402
Net income per common share attributable to PRA Group, Inc.:
Basic
$ 0.92
$ 1.22
$ 1.90
$ 2.50
Diluted
$ 0.91
$ 1.22
$ 1.88
$ 2.48
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
39,779
45,807
40,278
45,738
Diluted
39,900
46,059
40,602
46,051
PRA Group, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
June 30, 2022
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 67,974
$ 87,584
Investments
86,386
92,977
Finance receivables, net
3,183,632
3,428,285
Income taxes receivable
42,207
41,146
Deferred tax assets, net
63,810
67,760
Right-of-use assets
55,877
56,713
Property and equipment, net
54,182
54,513
Goodwill
437,032
480,263
Other assets
97,653
57,002
Total assets
$ 4,088,753
$ 4,366,243
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 4,689
$ 3,821
Accrued expenses
97,139
127,802
Income taxes payable
15,575
19,276
Deferred tax liabilities, net
44,029
36,630
Lease liabilities
60,681
61,188
Interest-bearing deposits
114,383
124,623
Borrowings
2,481,622
2,608,714
Other liabilities
28,268
59,352
Total liabilities
2,846,386
3,041,406
Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 39,639 shares issued and outstanding
396
410
Additional paid-in capital
—
—
Retained earnings
1,554,237
1,552,845
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(347,821)
(266,909)
Total stockholders' equity - PRA Group, Inc.
1,206,812
1,286,346
Noncontrolling interest
35,555
38,491
Total equity
1,242,367
1,324,837
Total liabilities and equity
$ 4,088,753
$ 4,366,243
Select Expenses (Income)
Amounts in thousands, pre-tax
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt discount
—
—
—
—
—
—
1,959
2,388
Noncash interest expense - amortization of debt issuance costs
2,471
2,627
2,455
2,406
2,391
2,256
2,393
2,476
Change in fair value of derivatives
1,525
2,726
3,115
2,982
2,911
3,102
3,875
3,701
Amortization of intangibles
77
83
(269)
104
105
181
1,792
360
Stock-based compensation expense
3,849
3,891
3,470
4,317
4,040
4,113
5,370
3,097
Purchase Price Multiples
as of June 30, 2022
Amounts in thousands
Purchase Period
Purchase Price (2)(3)
Total Estimated
Estimated
Current Purchase
Original Purchase
Americas and Australia Core
1996-2011
$ 1,287,821
$ 4,129,821
$ 28,610
321 %
240 %
2012
254,076
658,792
14,240
259 %
226 %
2013
390,826
901,496
18,209
231 %
211 %
2014
404,117
867,655
29,052
215 %
204 %
2015
443,114
909,063
67,094
205 %
205 %
2016
455,767
1,100,432
126,762
241 %
201 %
2017
532,851
1,216,134
195,337
228 %
193 %
2018
653,975
1,435,326
256,051
219 %
202 %
2019
581,476
1,264,852
338,254
218 %
206 %
2020
435,668
939,503
412,666
216 %
213 %
2021
435,846
823,057
652,069
189 %
191 %
2022
189,008
326,906
314,050
173 %
173 %
Subtotal
6,064,545
14,573,037
2,452,394
Americas Insolvency
1996-2011
786,827
1,752,738
487
223 %
174 %
2012
251,395
393,285
34
156 %
136 %
2013
227,834
355,469
241
156 %
133 %
2014
148,420
218,894
930
147 %
124 %
2015
63,170
87,521
188
139 %
125 %
2016
91,442
116,606
520
128 %
123 %
2017
275,257
354,999
11,154
129 %
125 %
2018
97,879
136,590
26,747
140 %
127 %
2019
123,077
166,922
63,023
136 %
128 %
2020
62,130
86,969
54,366
140 %
136 %
2021
55,187
75,444
62,017
137 %
136 %
2022
15,487
21,168
20,497
137 %
137 %
Subtotal
2,198,105
3,766,605
240,204
Total Americas and Australia
8,262,650
18,339,642
2,692,598
Europe Core
2012
20,409
43,182
—
212 %
187 %
2013
20,334
26,618
—
131 %
119 %
2014 (1)
773,811
2,326,310
427,901
301 %
208 %
2015
411,340
727,139
169,579
177 %
160 %
2016
333,090
561,978
200,511
169 %
167 %
2017
252,174
358,481
131,223
142 %
144 %
2018
341,775
527,914
233,268
154 %
148 %
2019
518,610
775,679
392,617
150 %
152 %
2020
324,119
555,868
335,393
172 %
172 %
2021
412,411
702,825
542,754
170 %
170 %
2022
156,018
265,207
243,846
170 %
170 %
Subtotal
3,564,091
6,871,201
2,677,092
Europe Insolvency
2014 (1)
10,876
18,507
5
170 %
129 %
2015
18,973
28,867
332
152 %
139 %
2016
39,338
56,985
2,558
145 %
130 %
2017
39,235
49,996
6,627
127 %
128 %
2018
44,908
50,016
13,881
111 %
123 %
2019
77,218
102,120
38,269
132 %
130 %
2020
105,440
142,714
74,518
135 %
129 %
2021
53,230
71,526
52,846
134 %
134 %
2022
9,294
12,707
11,946
137 %
137 %
Subtotal
398,512
533,438
200,982
Total Europe
3,962,603
7,404,639
2,878,074
Total PRA Group
$ 12,225,253
$ 25,744,281
$ 5,570,672
(1)
Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our 2021 Form 10-K).
(2)
Includes the acquisition date finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.
(3)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the portfolio are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.
(4)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.
(5)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the June 30, 2022 exchange rate.
(6)
The Original Purchase Price Multiple represents the purchase price multiple at the end of the year of acquisition.
Portfolio Financial Information
Year-to-date as of June 30, 2022
Amounts in thousands
Purchase Period
Cash
Collections (2)
Portfolio Income (2)
Change in Expected
Total Portfolio
Net Finance
Americas and Australia Core
1996-2011
$ 9,290
$ 4,850
$ 4,121
$ 8,971
$ 6,112
2012
4,060
1,537
2,856
4,393
4,779
2013
7,009
2,407
3,267
5,674
7,428
2014
8,428
3,112
4,006
7,118
10,827
2015
11,397
6,968
(903)
6,065
26,081
2016
22,959
16,400
(8,667)
7,733
42,829
2017
45,524
22,712
1,644
24,356
86,986
2018
86,025
29,629
38,110
67,739
148,802
2019
103,082
42,796
10,968
53,764
191,387
2020
108,985
49,429
(2,664)
46,765
236,150
2021
94,843
60,622
(29,540)
31,082
347,652
2022
13,059
9,735
(382)
9,353
184,283
Subtotal
514,661
250,197
22,816
273,013
1,293,316
Americas Insolvency
1996-2011
270
303
(34)
269
—
2012
300
33
267
300
—
2013
326
132
195
327
—
2014
402
432
(72)
360
101
2015
318
119
118
237
137
2016
1,063
193
136
329
326
2017
13,729
1,707
1,753
3,460
10,023
2018
13,556
1,942
2,566
4,508
24,213
2019
20,072
3,306
3,679
6,985
56,306
2020
9,970
3,120
908
4,028
44,517
2021
8,811
3,556
925
4,481
48,766
2022
670
379
355
734
15,391
Subtotal
69,487
15,222
10,796
26,018
199,780
Total Americas and Australia
584,148
265,419
33,612
299,031
1,493,096
Europe Core
2012
483
—
483
483
—
2013
276
—
276
276
—
2014 (1)
65,187
39,018
21,507
60,525
115,595
2015
22,334
10,469
5,643
16,112
91,262
2016
20,077
9,781
193
9,974
118,088
2017
13,643
4,750
2,254
7,004
89,349
2018
28,166
9,371
2,668
12,039
155,679
2019
49,329
14,970
4,040
19,010
268,004
2020
37,785
14,558
3,257
17,815
205,856
2021
48,978
21,573
2,524
24,097
324,509
2022
7,374
1,789
2,808
4,597
153,103
Subtotal
293,632
126,279
45,653
171,932
1,521,445
Europe Insolvency
2014 (1)
146
12
124
136
4
2015
386
133
(94)
39
261
2016
1,676
400
77
477
1,952
2017
3,834
360
644
1,004
6,079
2018
5,203
721
(1,224)
(503)
12,571
2019
10,823
2,017
570
2,587
33,313
2020
17,381
3,341
6,329
9,670
64,336
2021
7,025
2,551
590
3,141
41,617
2022
786
308
200
508
8,958
Subtotal
47,260
9,843
7,216
17,059
169,091
Total Europe
340,892
136,122
52,869
188,991
1,690,536
Total PRA Group
$ 925,040
$ 401,541
$ 86,481
$ 488,022
$ 3,183,632
(1)
Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our 2021 Form 10-K).
(2)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the current reporting period.
(3)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the June 30, 2022 exchange rate.
Cash Collections by Year, By Year of Purchase (1)
as of June 30, 2022
Amounts in millions
Cash Collections
Purchase Period
Purchase
1996-2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Total
Americas and Australia Core
1996-2011
$ 1,287.8
$ 2,419.5
$ 486.0
$ 381.3
$ 266.3
$ 183.1
$ 119.0
$ 78.0
$ 56.0
$ 45.0
$ 29.7
$ 20.8
$ 9.3
$ 4,094.0
2012
254.1
—
56.9
173.6
146.2
97.3
60.0
40.0
27.8
17.9
11.8
9.0
4.1
644.6
2013
390.8
—
—
101.6
247.8
194.0
120.8
78.9
56.4
36.9
23.2
16.7
7.0
883.3
2014
404.1
—
—
—
92.7
253.4
170.3
114.2
82.2
55.3
31.9
22.3
8.4
830.7
2015
443.1
—
—
—
—
117.0
228.4
185.9
126.6
83.6
57.2
34.9
11.4
845.0
2016
455.8
—
—
—
—
138.7
256.5
194.6
140.6
105.9
74.2
23.0
933.5
2017
532.9
—
—
—
—
—
—
107.3
278.7
256.5
192.5
130.0
45.5
1010.5
2018
654.0
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
122.7
361.9
337.7
239.9
86.0
1,148.2
2019
581.5
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
143.8
349.0
289.8
103.1
885.7
2020
435.7
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
133.0
284.3
109.0
526.3
2021
435.8
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
85.0
94.8
179.8
2022
189.0
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
13.1
13.1
Subtotal
6,064.6
2,419.5
542.9
656.5
753.0
844.8
837.2
860.8
945.0
1,141.5
1,271.9
1,206.9
514.7
11,994.7
Americas Insolvency
1996-2011
786.8
667.4
336.8
313.7
244.7
128.2
44.6
8.4
4.0
2.1
1.3
0.8
0.3
1,752.3
2012
251.4
—
17.4
103.6
94.1
80.1
60.7
29.3
4.3
1.9
0.9
0.6
0.3
393.2
2013
227.8
—
—
52.5
82.6
81.7
63.4
47.8
21.9
2.9
1.3
0.8
0.3
355.2
2014
148.4
—
—
—
37.0
50.9
44.3
37.4
28.8
15.8
2.2
1.1
0.4
217.9
2015
63.2
—
—
—
—
3.4
17.9
20.1
19.8
16.7
7.9
1.3
0.3
87.4
2016
91.4
—
—
—
—
—
18.9
30.4
25.0
19.9
14.4
7.4
1.1
117.1
2017
275.3
—
—
—
—
—
—
49.1
97.3
80.9
58.8
44.0
13.7
343.8
2018
97.9
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
6.7
27.4
30.5
31.6
13.6
109.8
2019
123.1
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
13.4
31.4
39.1
20.0
103.9
2020
62.1
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
6.5
16.1
10.0
32.6
2021
55.2
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
4.5
8.8
13.3
2022
15.5
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
0.7
0.7
Subtotal
2,198.1
667.4
354.2
469.8
458.4
344.3
249.8
222.5
207.8
181.0
155.2
147.3
69.5
3,527.2
Total Americas and Australia
8,262.7
3,086.9
897.1
1,126.3
1,211.4
1,189.1
1,087.0
1,083.3
1,152.8
1,322.5
1,427.1
1,354.2
584.2
15,521.9
Europe Core
2012
20.4
—
11.6
9.0
5.6
3.2
2.2
2.0
2.0
1.5
1.2
1.2
0.5
40.0
2013
20.3
—
—
7.1
8.5
2.3
1.3
1.2
1.3
0.9
0.7
0.7
0.3
24.3
2014 (2)
773.8
—
—
—
153.2
292.0
246.4
220.8
206.3
172.9
149.8
149.2
65.2
1,655.8
2015
411.3
—
—
—
—
45.8
100.3
86.2
80.9
66.1
54.3
51.4
22.3
507.3
2016
333.1
—
—
—
—
—
40.4
78.9
72.6
58.0
48.3
46.7
20.1
365.0
2017
252.2
—
—
—
—
—
—
17.9
56.0
44.1
36.1
34.8
13.6
202.5
2018
341.8
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
24.3
88.7
71.2
69.1
28.2
281.5
2019
518.6
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
47.9
125.7
121.4
49.2
344.2
2020
324.1
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
32.4
91.7
37.8
161.9
2021
412.4
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
48.4
49.0
97.4
2022
156.0
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
7.4
7.4
Subtotal
3,564.0
—
11.6
16.1
167.3
343.3
390.6
407.0
443.4
480.1
519.7
614.6
293.6
3,687.3
Europe Insolvency
2014 (2)
10.9
—
—
—
—
4.3
3.9
3.2
2.6
1.5
0.8
0.3
0.1
16.7
2015
19.0
—
—
—
—
3.0
4.4
5.0
4.8
3.9
2.9
1.6
0.4
26.0
2016
39.3
—
—
—
—
—
6.2
12.7
12.9
10.7
7.9
6.0
1.7
58.1
2017
39.2
—
—
—
—
—
—
1.2
7.9
9.2
9.8
9.4
3.8
41.3
2018
44.9
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
0.6
8.4
10.3
11.7
5.2
36.2
2019
77.2
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
5.1
21.1
23.9
10.8
60.9
2020
105.4
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
6.1
34.6
17.5
58.2
2021
53.3
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
5.4
7.0
12.4
2022
9.3
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
0.8
0.8
Subtotal
398.5
—
—
—
—
7.3
14.5
22.1
28.8
38.8
58.9
92.9
47.3
310.6
Total Europe
3,962.5
—
11.6
16.1
167.3
350.6
405.1
429.1
472.2
518.9
578.6
707.5
340.9
3,997.9
Total PRA Group
$ 12,225.2
$ 3,086.9
$ 908.7
$ 1,142.4
$ 1,378.7
$ 1,539.7
$ 1,492.1
$ 1,512.4
$ 1,625.0
$ 1,841.4
$ 2,005.7
$ 2,061.7
$ 925.1
$ 19,519.8
(1)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented using the average exchange rates during the cash collection period.
(2)
Includes finance receivables portfolios that were acquired through the acquisition of Aktiv Kapital AS in 2014 (as described in our 2021 Form 10-K).
(3)
Includes the nonperforming loan portfolios that were acquired through our business acquisitions.
(4)
Non-U.S. amounts are presented at the exchange rate at the end of the year in which the portfolio was purchased. In addition, any purchase price adjustments that occur throughout the life of the pool are presented at the year-end exchange rate for the respective year of purchase.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
PRA Group, Inc. reports financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, internally to evaluate the Company's performance and to set performance goals. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc. plus income tax expense; less foreign exchange gain (or plus foreign exchange loss); plus interest expense, net; plus other expense (or less other income); plus depreciation and amortization; plus adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests; and plus recoveries applied to negative allowance less changes in expected recoveries. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. PRA Group, Inc. presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company considers it an important supplemental measure of operations and financial performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA helps provide enhanced period-to-period comparability of operations and financial performance and is useful to investors as other companies in the industry report similar financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended June 30, 2022 and for the year ended December 31, 2021, to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA below may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
LTM
For the Year Ended
Adjusted EBITDA for PRA Group ($ in millions)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Net income attributable to PRA Group, Inc.
$ 145
$ 183
Adjustments:
Income tax expense
44
55
Foreign exchange (gains)/losses
(1)
1
Interest expense, net
125
124
Other expense
1
—
Depreciation and amortization
15
15
Adjustment for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
2
12
Recoveries applied to negative allowance less Changes in expected recoveries
893
988
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 1,224
$ 1,378
Additionally, management evaluates the Company's business using certain ratios that use Adjusted EBITDA, including Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated by dividing borrowings by Adjusted EBITDA. The following table reflects our Debt to Adjusted EBITDA for LTM as of June 30, 2022 and for the year ended December 31, 2021 (amounts in millions):
Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
LTM
For the Year Ended
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Borrowings
$ 2,482
$ 2,609
LTM Adjusted EBITDA
1,224
1,378
Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA
2.03
1.89
