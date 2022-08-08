CLINCH HONORED AS BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2022 STEVIE AWARDS FOR GREAT EMPLOYERS

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch, the leader in the dynamic ad serving, personalization and creator of Flight Control, the Omnichannel Campaign Management Platform, has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Employer of the Year - Advertising, Marketing, & Public Relations category in the seventh annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

Clinch has a global presence in both their client roster and supporting workforce and specializes in helping agencies and Fortune 500 companies deliver hyper-personalized creative experiences across all channels (programmatic, CTV, social media, in-app, native, and Digital out of Home). The Company recently launched Flight Control, the very first powerful SaaS platform for omnichannel campaign activation, built to eliminate complexity in campaign workflows and make agencies and internal brand media organizations more efficient and profitable.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

Winners of the awards, named the Stevies from the Greek word meaning "crowned," will be recognized during a gala awards dinner on Saturday, September 17 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Registration for the event is now open .

More than 950 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 26 nations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories. Clinch was nominated in the Employer of the Year category for Advertising, Marketing, & Public Relations.

Clinch has been widely recognized for creating some of the most innovative technologies built to tackle today's greatest advertising industry challenges. But from the start, Clinch believed that it is its people who are at the heart and soul of its business. Clinch's talent comes from all over the world and the team has implemented several initiatives to cultivate a virtual and in-person work environment that is collaborative, innovative and embraces a multitude of backgrounds.

"It is humbling to be among such a distinguished group who have been recognized for their innovative mindsets and diverse talents," said Oz Etzioni, CEO of Clinch. "From day one we have made our people a priority, investing in the most sophisticated people-management software, flexible benefits, and events that are inclusive of all team members, both in-person and remote. I can say with 100% confidence that we would not have experienced the exponential business growth that we have in recent years had it not been for our dedicated team from across the globe. Congratulations to Clinch and to all of those nominated for helping push our industry - and more importantly - our people forward."

More than 100 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners. Winners in the Employer of the Year categories were determined by a unique blending of the ratings of the professional judges and more than 80,000 public votes. The public vote was sponsored by HiBob .

"We congratulate all of the winners in the seventh edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and we look forward to celebrating them in Las Vegas on September 17, our first awards banquet since 2019," said Stevies president Maggie Miller.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR .

About Clinch

Clinch is the recognized leader in omnichannel personalization, campaign management and ad serving. The company's AI-driven dynamic personalization technology delivers custom-tailored ad experiences at scale across all channels, driving best-in-class performance and consumer intelligence. Flight Control, Clinch's Omnichannel Campaign Activation Platform, enables agencies and brands to manage the entire campaign lifecycle, from strategy through activation and measurement, on a single data-driven, automated platform that makes them massively more efficient, and profitable. Clinch campaigns run across all digital channels including programmatic, Connected TV (CTV), social media, in-app, native and Digital Out of Home (DOOH).

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

