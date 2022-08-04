SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates PING, CLBS, MANT

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING)'s sale to Thoma Bravo $28.50 per share. If you are a Ping shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS)'s merger with Cend Therapeutics, Inc. Upon closing of the proposed merger, Cend shareholders will receive approximately 60.5 million shares of Caladrius common stock, subject to certain closing conditions, resulting in the shareholders of each company owning approximately 50% of the combined company. If you are a Caladrius shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ: MANT)'s sale to Carlyle Group Inc. for $96.00 per share in cash. If you are a ManTech shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

