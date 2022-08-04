Advertise With Us
Select Medical Holdings Corporation Announces Results For Its Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 and Cash Dividend

Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical," "we," "us," or "our") (NYSE: SEM) today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022, and the declaration of a cash dividend.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revenue increased 1.3% to $1,584.7 million, compared to $1,564.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations was $121.0 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $284.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, income from operations included $15.1 million of other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, also referred to as the Provider Relief Fund, compared to $98.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. Net income was $66.3 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $196.2 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $181.0 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $342.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. Earnings per common share was $0.43 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.22 for the same quarter, prior year. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, revenue increased 2.4% to $3,184.3 million, compared to $3,110.5 million for the same period, prior year. Income from operations was $225.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $486.0 million for the same period, prior year. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, income from operations included $15.1 million of other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund, compared to $114.1 million for the same period, prior year. Net income was $122.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $333.4 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $344.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $600.4 million for the same period, prior year. Earnings per common share was $0.79 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $2.04 for the same period, prior year. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release.

In addition to providing key statistics in tables VII and VIII of this release for both the second quarters and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, Select Medical also provided statistics for the comparable period in 2019. Select Medical believes this additional data provides insight into how it has performed in comparison to the year prior to the widespread emergence of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") in the United States. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration and extent of disruption on our operations, continues to create uncertainties about Select Medical's future operating results and financial condition. Please refer to the risk factors in Item 1A and the section titled "Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on our Results of Operations" in Item 7 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, for further discussion.

Company Overview

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities.   Select Medical's reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of June 30, 2022, Select Medical operated 105 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 31 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,920 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Concentra operated 518 occupational health centers in 41 states. At June 30, 2022, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital Segment

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased to $545.9 million, compared to $544.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $20.0 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $72.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 3.7% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 13.4% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for the second quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, revenue for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased to $1,147.7 million, compared to $1,138.9 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was $56.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $186.2 million for the same period, prior year. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included $17.9 million of other operating income related to the outcome of litigation with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 4.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 16.3% for the same period, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Rehabilitation Hospital Segment

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 7.6% to $228.9 million, compared to $212.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment was $49.8 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $50.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 21.8% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 23.9% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for the second quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, revenue for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 6.9% to $449.5 million, compared to $420.5 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment was $92.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $101.3 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 20.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 24.1% for the same period, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Outpatient Rehabilitation Segment

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 2.4% to $287.3 million, compared to $280.4 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was $33.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $45.6 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 11.7% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 16.3% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for the second quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, revenue for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 5.0% to $559.2 million, compared to $532.4 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was $60.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $72.0 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 10.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 13.5% for the same period, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Concentra Segment

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revenue for the Concentra segment was $441.4 million, compared to $456.4 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment was $92.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $137.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. For the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included $32.3 million of other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 21.0% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 30.0% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for the second quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, revenue for the Concentra segment was $864.8 million, compared to $879.2 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment was $182.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $219.1 million for the same period, prior year. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included $32.3 million of other operating income related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 21.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 24.9% for the same period, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Dividend

On August 2, 2022, Select Medical's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.125 per share. The dividend will be payable on or about September 2, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 16, 2022.

There is no assurance that future dividends will be declared. The declaration and payment of dividends in the future are at the discretion of Select Medical's board of directors after taking into account various factors, including, but not limited to, Select Medical's financial condition, operating results, available cash and current and anticipated cash needs, the terms of Select Medical's indebtedness, and other factors Select Medical's board of directors may deem to be relevant.

Stock Repurchase Program

The board of directors of Select Medical has authorized a common stock repurchase program to repurchase up to $1.0 billion worth of shares of its common stock. The common stock repurchase program will remain in effect until December 31, 2023, unless further extended or earlier terminated by the board of directors. Stock repurchases under this program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, and at times and in such amounts as Select Medical deems appropriate. Select Medical funds this program with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

During the six months ended June 30, 2022, Select Medical repurchased 7,567,433 shares at a cost of approximately $177.6 million, or $23.47 per share, which includes transaction costs. Since the inception of the common stock repurchase program through June 30, 2022, Select Medical has repurchased 47,919,061 shares at a cost of approximately $592.8 million, or $12.37 per share, which includes transaction costs.

Business Outlook for Revenue

Select Medical reaffirms its 2022 business outlook for revenue, which was provided most recently in its May 5, 2022, press release. Select Medical continues to expect consolidated revenue to be in the range of $6.25 billion to $6.40 billion for the full year of 2022. Select Medical is also reaffirming its previously issued three-year compound annual growth rate target for revenue only, which is expected to be in the range of 4% to 6% for 2021 through 2023.

Select Medical intends to address its business outlook and target compound annual growth rates for Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per common share when the labor climate stabilizes.

Conference Call

Select Medical will host a conference call regarding its second quarter results, as well as its business outlook for revenue and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on each of its reportable segments, on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 9:00am ET. The conference call will be a live webcast and can be accessed at Select Medical Holding Corporation's website at www.selectmedicalholdings.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call through the same link.

For listeners wishing to dial-in via telephone, or participate in the question and answer session, you may pre-register for the call at Select Medical Earnings Call Registration to obtain your dial-in number and unique passcode.

Certain statements contained herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements related to Select Medical's 2022 and long-term business outlook. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to factors including the following:

  • developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic including, but not limited to, the duration and severity of the pandemic, additional measures taken by government authorities and the private sector to limit the spread of COVID-19, and further legislative and regulatory actions which impact healthcare providers, including actions that may impact the Medicare program;
  • changes in government reimbursement for our services and/or new payment policies may result in a reduction in revenue, an increase in costs, and a reduction in profitability;
  • the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals or inpatient rehabilitation facilities to maintain their Medicare certifications may cause our revenue and profitability to decline;
  • the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities operated as "hospitals within hospitals" to qualify as hospitals separate from their host hospitals may cause our revenue and profitability to decline;
  • a government investigation or assertion that we have violated applicable regulations may result in sanctions or reputational harm and increased costs;
  • acquisitions or joint ventures may prove difficult or unsuccessful, use significant resources or expose us to unforeseen liabilities;
  • our plans and expectations related to our acquisitions and our ability to realize anticipated synergies;
  • private third-party payors for our services may adopt payment policies that could limit our future revenue and profitability;
  • the failure to maintain established relationships with the physicians in the areas we serve could reduce our revenue and profitability;
  • shortages in qualified nurses, therapists, physicians, or other licensed providers, or the inability to attract or retain healthcare professionals due to the heightened risk of infection related to the COVID-19 pandemic, could increase our operating costs significantly or limit our ability to staff our facilities;
  • competition may limit our ability to grow and result in a decrease in our revenue and profitability;
  • the loss of key members of our management team could significantly disrupt our operations;
  • the effect of claims asserted against us could subject us to substantial uninsured liabilities;
  • a security breach of our or our third-party vendors' information technology systems may subject us to potential legal and reputational harm and may result in a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 or the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act; and
  • other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" of the quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we are under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results or performance.

Investor inquiries:

Joel T. Veit
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
717-972-1100
ir@selectmedical.com

I.  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2022
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)




2021


2022


% Change




Revenue


$             1,564,020


$             1,584,741


1.3 %




Costs and expenses:










Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization


1,291,448


1,390,550


7.7




General and administrative


35,737


37,268


4.3




Depreciation and amortization


50,954


51,081


0.2




Total costs and expenses


1,378,139


1,478,899


7.3




Other operating income


98,087


15,125


N/M




Income from operations


283,968


120,967


(57.4)




Other income and expense:










Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries


11,809


6,167


(47.8)




Interest expense


(33,888)


(41,052)


21.1




Income before income taxes


261,889


86,082


(67.1)




Income tax expense


65,681


19,820


(69.8)




Net income


196,208


66,262


(66.2)




Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests


31,314


11,055


(64.7)




Net income attributable to Select Medical


$                164,894


$                  55,207


(66.5) %




Basic and diluted earnings per common share:(1)


$                       1.22


$                       0.43






_____________________________________________

(1)

   Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share.

N/M     

   Not meaningful.

II.  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2022
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)




2021


2022


% Change

Revenue


$             3,110,483


$             3,184,288


2.4 %

Costs and expenses:







Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization


2,584,897


2,797,560


8.2

General and administrative


71,140


74,781


5.1

Depreciation and amortization


100,574


102,120


1.5

Total costs and expenses


2,756,611


2,974,461


7.9

Other operating income


132,108


15,125


N/M

Income from operations


485,980


224,952


(53.7)

Other income and expense:







Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries


21,728


11,564


(46.8)

Interest income


4,749



N/M

Interest expense


(68,290)


(76,566)


12.1

Income before income taxes


444,167


159,950


(64.0)

Income tax expense


110,745


37,762


(65.9)

Net income


333,422


122,188


(63.4)

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests


57,982


17,864


(69.2)

Net income attributable to Select Medical


$                275,440


$                104,324


(62.1) %

Basic and diluted earnings per common share:(1)


$                       2.04


$                       0.79



______________________________________________

(1)

    Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share.

N/M   

    Not meaningful.

III.  Earnings per Share
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2022
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)


Select Medical's capital structure includes common stock and unvested restricted stock awards. To compute earnings
per share ("EPS"), Select Medical applies the two-class method because its unvested restricted stock awards are
participating securities which are entitled to participate equally with its common stock in undistributed earnings.


The following table sets forth the net income attributable to Select Medical, its common shares outstanding, and its
participating securities outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2022:





Basic and Diluted EPS



Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,



2021


2022


2021


2022

Net income


$      196,208


$         66,262


$       333,422


$       122,188

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests


31,314


11,055


57,982


17,864

Net income attributable to Select Medical


164,894


55,207


275,440


104,324

Less: net income attributable to participating securities


5,560


1,920


9,250


3,558

Net income attributable to common shares


$      159,334


$         53,287


$       266,190


$       100,766

The following tables set forth the computation of EPS under the two-class method for the three and six months ended
June 30, 2021 and 2022:




Three Months Ended June 30,



2021



2022



Net Income
Allocation


Shares(1)


Basic and
Diluted EPS



Net Income
Allocation


Shares(1)


Basic and
Diluted EPS

Common shares


$       159,334


130,396


$              1.22



$            53,287


124,897


$              0.43

Participating securities


5,560


4,550


$              1.22



1,920


4,500


$              0.43

Total


$       164,894







$            55,207








Six Months Ended June 30,



2021



2022



Net Income
Allocation


Shares(1)


Basic and
Diluted EPS



Net Income
Allocation


Shares(1)


Basic and
Diluted EPS

Common shares


$       266,190


130,362


$              2.04



$          100,766


126,942


$              0.79

Participating securities


9,250


4,530


$              2.04



3,558


4,482


$              0.79

Total


$       275,440







$          104,324





________________________________

(1)

Represents the weighted average share count outstanding during the period.

IV.  Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)




December 31, 2021


June 30, 2022

Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$                       74,310


$                       94,669

Accounts receivable


889,303


921,623

Other current assets


175,826


204,756

Total Current Assets


1,139,439


1,221,048

Operating lease right-of-use assets


1,078,754


1,136,678

Property and equipment, net


961,467


955,752

Goodwill


3,448,912


3,476,213

Identifiable intangible assets, net


374,879


366,222

Other assets


356,720


395,745

Total Assets


$                 7,360,171


$                 7,551,658

Liabilities and Equity





Current Liabilities:





Payables and accruals


$                     942,288


$                     956,756

Government advances


83,790


6,471

Unearned government assistance


93


586

Current operating lease liabilities


229,334


233,917

Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable


17,572


44,009

Total Current Liabilities


1,273,077


1,241,739

Non-current operating lease liabilities


916,540


974,657

Long-term debt, net of current portion


3,556,385


3,723,734

Non-current deferred tax liability


142,792


157,892

Other non-current liabilities


106,442


107,738

Total Liabilities


5,995,236


6,205,760

Redeemable non-controlling interests


39,033


42,197

Total equity


1,325,902


1,303,701

Total Liabilities and Equity


$                 7,360,171


$                 7,551,658

V.  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2022
(In thousands, unaudited)




2021


2022

Operating activities





Net income


$                     196,208


$                       66,262

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
activities:





Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries


7,751


3,654

Depreciation and amortization


50,954


51,081

Provision for expected credit losses


145


17

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries


(11,809)


(6,167)

Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets


422


(1,453)

Stock compensation expense


7,099


8,946

Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs


552


565

Deferred income taxes


(7,426)


(2,385)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business
combinations:





Accounts receivable


28,391


19,794

Other current assets


(8,431)


(309)

Other assets


(12,945)


(1,411)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses


45,288


40,369

Government advances


(73,703)


(14,391)

Unearned government assistance


(97,716)


392

Income taxes


(1,642)


6,717

Net cash provided by operating activities


123,138


171,681

Investing activities





Business combinations, net of cash acquired


(3,767)


(14,055)

Purchases of property and equipment


(36,723)


(46,332)

Investment in businesses


(4,614)


(3,653)

Proceeds from sale of assets


9,444


5,277

Net cash used in investing activities


(35,660)


(58,763)

Financing activities





Borrowings on revolving facilities



285,000

Payments on revolving facilities



(275,000)

Borrowings of other debt



1,700

Principal payments on other debt


(5,972)


(7,686)

Dividends paid to common stockholders


(16,876)


(16,108)

Repurchase of common stock


(1,610)


(126,947)

Decrease in overdrafts



(3,447)

Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests


5,688


1,726

Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests


(15,489)


(8,368)

Net cash used in financing activities


(34,259)


(149,130)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


53,219


(36,212)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


750,274


130,881

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$                     803,493


$                       94,669

Supplemental information





Cash paid for interest


$                       14,485


$                       20,700

Cash paid for taxes


74,751


15,500

VI.  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2022
(In thousands, unaudited)




2021


2022

Operating activities





Net income


$                     333,422


$                     122,188

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
activities:





Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries


19,384


11,140

Depreciation and amortization


100,574


102,120

Provision for expected credit losses


212


111

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries


(21,728)


(11,564)

Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets


494


(1,476)

Stock compensation expense


13,808


17,769

Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs


1,095


1,123

Deferred income taxes


(8,323)


(1,965)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business
combinations:





Accounts receivable


(31,751)


(32,431)

Other current assets


(12,856)


(2,128)

Other assets


(11,984)


1,275

Accounts payable and accrued expenses


89,915


25,367

Government advances


(73,703)


(77,319)

Unearned government assistance


(78,509)


493

Income taxes


42,976


23,315

Net cash provided by operating activities


363,026


178,018

Investing activities





Business combinations, net of cash acquired


(10,081)


(19,241)

Purchases of property and equipment


(76,442)


(93,177)

Investment in businesses


(11,185)


(6,990)

Proceeds from sale of assets


9,463


5,314

Net cash used in investing activities


(88,245)


(114,094)

Financing activities





Borrowings on revolving facilities



565,000

Payments on revolving facilities



(375,000)

Borrowings of other debt


8,915


17,494

Principal payments on other debt


(15,314)


(16,874)

Dividends paid to common stockholders


(16,876)


(32,799)

Repurchase of common stock


(1,610)


(178,623)

Decrease in overdrafts



(11,055)

Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests


5,688


6,955

Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests


(29,152)


(18,663)

Net cash used in financing activities


(48,349)


(43,565)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents


226,432


20,359

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


577,061


74,310

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$                     803,493


$                       94,669

Supplemental information





Cash paid for interest


$                       66,955


$                       74,217

Cash paid for taxes


76,094


16,423

VII.  Key Statistics
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019, 2021, and 2022
(unaudited)




2019



2021


2022


% Change

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital










Number of hospitals operated – end of period(a)


100



99


105



Revenue (,000)


$     461,143



$     544,059


$     545,908


0.3 %

Number of patient days(b)(c)


262,860



272,981


273,133


0.1 %

Number of admissions(b)(d)


9,172



9,026


8,806


(2.4) %

Revenue per patient day(b)(e)


$         1,739



$         1,986


$         1,987


0.1 %

Occupancy rate(b)(f)


69 %



69 %


67 %


(2.9) %

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)


$       64,138



$       72,904


$       20,019


(72.5) %

Adjusted EBITDA margin


13.9 %



13.4 %


3.7 %



Rehabilitation Hospital










Number of hospitals operated – end of period(a)


28



30


31



Revenue (,000)


$     160,374



$     212,666


$     228,887


7.6 %

Number of patient days(b)(c)


86,525



104,948


108,812


3.7 %

Number of admissions(b)(d)


6,017



7,360


7,450


1.2 %

Revenue per patient day(b)(e)


$         1,635



$         1,849


$         1,928


4.3 %

Occupancy rate(b)(f)


75 %



85 %


86 %


1.2 %

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)


$       29,968



$       50,768


$       49,845


(1.8) %

Adjusted EBITDA margin


18.7 %



23.9 %


21.8 %



Outpatient Rehabilitation










Number of clinics operated – end of period(a)


1,695



1,833


1,920



Working days(g)


64



64


64



Revenue (,000)


$     261,891



$     280,409


$     287,258


2.4 %

Number of visits(b)(h)


2,203,505



2,404,861


2,450,912


1.9 %

Revenue per visit(b)(i)


$             102



$             102


$             103


1.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)


$       42,584



$       45,633


$       33,601


(26.4) %

Adjusted EBITDA margin


16.3 %



16.3 %


11.7 %



Concentra










Number of centers operated – end of period(b)


526



518


518



Working days(g)


64



64


64



Revenue (,000)


$     413,451



$     456,372


$     441,357


(3.3) %

Number of visits(b)(h)


3,103,089



3,030,078


3,214,512


6.1 %

Revenue per visit(b)(i)


$             121



$             125


$             127


1.6 %

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)


$       76,087



$     137,060


$       92,607


(32.4) %

Adjusted EBITDA margin


18.4 %



30.0 %


21.0 %



_____________________________________________________

(a)

Includes managed locations.

(b)

Excludes managed locations. For purposes of the Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics are excluded.

(c)

Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented.

(d)

Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented.

(e)

Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days.

(f)

Represents the portion of our hospitals being utilized for patient care during the periods presented. Occupancy rate is calculated using the number of patient days, as presented above, divided by the total number of bed days available during the period. Bed days available is derived by adding the daily number of available licensed beds for each of the periods presented.

(g)

Represents the number of days in which normal business operations were conducted during the periods presented.

(h)

Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers during the periods presented.

(i)

Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits. For purposes of this computation for the Concentra segment, patient service revenue does not include onsite clinics.

VIII.  Key Statistics
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019, 2021, and 2022
(unaudited)




2019



2021


2022


% Change

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital










Number of hospitals operated – end of period(a)


100



99


105



Revenue (,000)


$      918,677



$  1,138,931


$  1,147,663


0.8 %

Number of patient days(b)(c)


520,989



566,099


562,350


(0.7) %

Number of admissions(b)(d)


18,628



18,885


18,263


(3.3) %

Revenue per patient day(b)(e)


$          1,749



$          2,006


$          2,032


1.3 %

Occupancy rate(b)(f)


70 %



72 %


69 %


(4.2) %

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)


$      137,136



$      186,176


$        55,986


(69.9) %

Adjusted EBITDA margin


14.9 %



16.3 %


4.9 %



Rehabilitation Hospital










Number of hospitals operated – end of period(a)


28



30


31



Revenue (,000)


$      314,932



$      420,470


$      449,521


6.9 %

Number of patient days(b)(c)


169,341



207,387


212,614


2.5 %

Number of admissions(b)(d)


11,853



14,491


14,632


1.0 %

Revenue per patient day(b)(e)


$          1,634



$          1,851


$          1,935


4.5 %

Occupancy rate(b)(f)


76 %



84 %


85 %


1.2 %

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)


$        55,765



$      101,302


$        92,224


(9.0) %

Adjusted EBITDA margin


17.7 %



24.1 %


20.5 %



Outpatient Rehabilitation










Number of clinics operated – end of period(a)


1,695



1,833


1,920



Working days(g)


127



127


128



Revenue (,000)


$      508,796



$      532,370


$      559,198


5.0 %

Number of visits(b)(h)


4,257,988



4,505,015


4,760,998


5.7 %

Revenue per visit(b)(i)


$             103



$             103


$             103


0.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)


$        71,575



$        71,962


$        60,197


(16.3) %

Adjusted EBITDA margin


14.1 %



13.5 %


10.8 %



Concentra










Number of centers operated – end of period(b)


526



518


518



Working days(g)


127



127


128



Revenue (,000)


$      809,772



$      879,212


$      864,780


(1.6) %

Number of visits(b)(h)


6,014,696



5,825,652


6,331,410


8.7 %

Revenue per visit(b)(i)


$             122



$             125


$             126


0.8 %

Adjusted EBITDA (,000)


$      142,345



$      219,075


$      182,076


(16.9) %

Adjusted EBITDA margin


17.6 %



24.9 %


21.1 %



__________________________________________________

(a)

Includes managed locations.

(b)

Excludes managed locations. For purposes of the Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics are excluded.

(c) 

Each patient day represents one patient occupying one bed for one day during the periods presented. 

(d)

Represents the number of patients admitted to Select Medical's hospitals during the periods presented. 

(e)   

Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient day. Revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing patient service revenues, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary and outpatient services provided at Select Medical's hospitals, by the total number of patient days.

(f) 

Represents the portion of our hospitals being utilized for patient care during the periods presented. Occupancy rate is calculated using the number of patient days, as presented above, divided by the total number of bed days available during the period. Bed days available is derived by adding the daily number of available licensed beds for each of the periods presented. 

(g)

Represents the number of days in which normal business operations were conducted during the periods presented.

(h) 

Represents the number of visits in which patients were treated at Select Medical's outpatient rehabilitation clinics and Concentra centers during the periods presented.

(i)

Represents the average amount of revenue recognized for each patient visit. Revenue per visit is calculated by dividing patient service revenue, excluding revenues from certain other ancillary services, by the total number of visits. For purposes of this computation for the Concentra segment, patient service revenue does not include onsite clinics.

IX. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019, 2021 and 2022
(In thousands, unaudited)


The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is important to investors because Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used as an
analytical indicator of performance by investors within the healthcare industry. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management
to evaluate financial performance and determine resource allocation for each of Select Medical's segments. Adjusted
EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States
of America ("GAAP"). Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing
financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net
income, income from operations, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement
data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because Adjusted
EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is thus susceptible to varying definitions, Adjusted
EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.


The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA for Select Medical. Adjusted EBITDA is used by Select Medical
to report its segment performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings excluding interest, income taxes, depreciation and
amortization, gain (loss) on early retirement of debt, stock compensation expense, gain (loss) on sale of businesses, and equity
in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries.



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2019



2021


2022


2019



2021


2022

Net income

$   59,986



$ 196,208


$  66,262


$ 113,330



$ 333,422


$ 122,188

Income tax expense

20,826



65,681


19,820


39,293



110,745


37,762

Interest expense

51,464



33,888


41,052


102,275



68,290


76,566

Interest income







(4,749)


Gain on sale of businesses





(6,532)




Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(7,394)



(11,809)


(6,167)


(11,760)



(21,728)


(11,564)

Income from operations

124,882



283,968


120,967


236,606



485,980


224,952

Stock compensation expense:














Included in general and administrative

4,796



5,620


7,046


9,544



11,080


13,995

Included in cost of services

1,562



1,479


1,900


3,069



2,728


3,774

Depreciation and amortization

54,993



50,954


51,081


107,131



100,574


102,120

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 186,233



$ 342,021


$ 180,994


$ 356,350



$ 600,362


$ 344,841















Critical illness recovery hospital(a)

$   64,138



$  72,904


$  20,019


$ 137,136



$ 186,176


$  55,986

Rehabilitation hospital

29,968



50,768


49,845


55,765



101,302


92,224

Outpatient rehabilitation

42,584



45,633


33,601


71,575



71,962


60,197

Concentra(b)

76,087



137,060


92,607


142,345



219,075


182,076

Other(c)(d)

(26,544)



35,656


(15,078)


(50,471)



21,847


(45,642)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 186,233



$ 342,021


$ 180,994


$ 356,350



$ 600,362


$ 344,841

______________________________________________________________________

(a)       

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $17.9 million. The other operating income is related to the outcome of litigation with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

(b)       

For both the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $32.3 million. The other operating income is related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund.

(c)     

For both the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $15.1 million related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA included other operating income of $65.8 million and $81.9 million, respectively. The other operating income is related to the recognition of payments received under the Provider Relief Fund.

(d)     

Other primarily includes general and administrative costs and other operating income, as discussed further above.

