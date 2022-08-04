ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for July 2022

Compared to July 2019, passenger traffic increased by 40.9% in Colombia, 15.6% in Mexico and 4.0% in Puerto Rico
MEXICO CITY, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for July 2022 reached a total of 6.2 million passengers, 18.7% above the levels reported in July 2019.
Compared to July 2019, passenger traffic increased by 40.9% in Colombia, 15.6% in Mexico and Puerto Rico 4.0%. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Colombia was driven by a recovery in both domestic and international traffic, and in Puerto Rico mainly by domestic traffic while international traffic continued its gradual recovery trend.
This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods July 1 through June 31, 2022, 2021 and 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
July
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2019
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Mexico
3,198,194
3,043,952
3,697,946
21.5
15.6
20,648,828
15,467,960
22,535,827
45.7
9.1
Domestic Traffic
1,634,446
1,499,657
1,743,933
16.3
6.7
9,532,322
8,122,700
10,008,295
23.2
5.0
International Traffic
1,563,748
1,544,295
1,954,013
26.5
25.0
11,116,506
7,345,260
12,527,532
70.6
12.7
San Juan, Puerto Rico
968,319
1,118,931
1,006,722
(10.0)
4.0
5,686,127
5,555,160
6,180,936
11.3
8.7
Domestic Traffic
851,865
1,042,005
892,509
(14.3)
4.8
5,068,032
5,301,739
5,647,547
6.5
11.4
International Traffic
116,454
76,926
114,213
48.5
(1.9)
618,095
253,421
533,389
110.5
(13.7)
Colombia
1,078,246
1,004,028
1,519,445
51.3
40.9
6,693,212
4,880,660
9,198,377
88.5
37.4
Domestic Traffic
903,812
841,393
1,244,324
47.9
37.7
5,661,642
4,170,917
7,711,603
84.9
36.2
International Traffic
174,434
162,635
275,121
69.2
57.7
1,031,570
709,743
1,486,774
109.5
44.1
Total Traffic
5,244,759
5,166,911
6,224,113
20.5
18.7
33,028,167
25,903,780
37,915,140
46.4
14.8
Domestic Traffic
3,390,123
3,383,055
3,880,766
14.7
14.5
20,261,996
17,595,356
23,367,445
32.8
15.3
International Traffic
1,854,636
1,783,856
2,343,347
31.4
26.4
12,766,171
8,308,424
14,547,695
75.1
14.0
Mexico Passenger Traffic
July
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2019
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Domestic Traffic
1,634,446
1,499,657
1,743,933
16.3
6.7
9,532,322
8,122,700
10,008,295
23.2
5.0
CUN
Cancun
914,987
931,989
1,036,208
11.2
13.2
5,134,037
4,989,716
5,677,055
13.8
10.6
CZM
Cozumel
20,523
22,064
17,193
(22.1)
(16.2)
118,752
78,589
91,944
17.0
(22.6)
HUX
Huatulco
78,728
72,407
83,973
16.0
6.7
448,436
344,662
507,760
47.3
13.2
MID
Merida
237,223
170,038
238,365
40.2
0.5
1,465,713
961,827
1,455,667
51.3
(0.7)
MTT
Minatitlan
12,145
9,005
9,908
10.0
(18.4)
82,764
54,516
55,589
2.0
(32.8)
OAX
Oaxaca
100,386
77,901
103,616
33.0
3.2
567,630
414,193
594,830
43.6
4.8
TAP
Tapachula
30,959
35,359
43,521
23.1
40.6
211,879
219,761
278,146
26.6
31.3
VER
Veracruz
129,467
94,491
111,441
17.9
(13.9)
801,448
559,048
690,954
23.6
(13.8)
VSA
Villahermosa
110,028
86,403
99,708
15.4
(9.4)
701,663
500,388
656,350
31.2
(6.5)
International Traffic
1,563,748
1,544,295
1,954,013
26.5
25.0
11,116,506
7,345,260
12,527,532
70.6
12.7
CUN
Cancun
1,484,897
1,441,679
1,840,238
27.6
23.9
10,480,240
6,891,980
11,814,379
71.4
12.7
CZM
Cozumel
27,621
45,062
53,467
18.7
93.6
256,807
215,133
309,759
44.0
20.6
HUX
Huatulco
3,251
3,981
3,443
(13.5)
5.9
104,319
15,645
62,075
296.8
(40.5)
MID
Merida
19,463
22,578
24,412
8.1
25.4
126,135
100,346
149,333
48.8
18.4
MTT
Minatitlan
891
738
1,220
65.3
36.9
4,616
3,265
6,700
105.2
45.1
OAX
Oaxaca
16,449
15,938
17,986
12.8
9.3
84,606
59,829
108,463
81.3
28.2
TAP
Tapachula
1,581
1,111
1,165
4.9
(26.3)
7,951
4,728
7,636
61.5
(4.0)
VER
Veracruz
7,275
10,803
9,433
(12.7)
29.7
39,681
41,252
53,109
28.7
33.8
VSA
Villahermosa
2,320
2,405
2,649
10.1
14.2
12,151
13,082
16,078
22.9
32.3
Traffic Total Mexico
3,198,194
3,043,952
3,697,946
21.5
15.6
20,648,828
15,467,960
22,535,827
45.7
9.1
CUN
Cancun
2,399,884
2,373,668
2,876,446
21.2
19.9
15,614,277
11,881,696
17,491,434
47.2
12.0
CZM
Cozumel
48,144
67,126
70,660
5.3
46.8
375,559
293,722
401,703
36.8
7.0
HUX
Huatulco
81,979
76,388
87,416
14.4
6.6
552,755
360,307
569,835
58.2
3.1
MID
Merida
256,686
192,616
262,777
36.4
2.4
1,591,848
1,062,173
1,605,000
51.1
0.8
MTT
Minatitlan
13,036
9,743
11,128
14.2
(14.6)
87,380
57,781
62,289
7.8
(28.7)
OAX
Oaxaca
116,835
93,839
121,602
29.6
4.1
652,236
474,022
703,293
48.4
7.8
TAP
Tapachula
32,540
36,470
44,686
22.5
37.3
219,830
224,489
285,782
27.3
30.0
VER
Veracruz
136,742
105,294
120,874
14.8
(11.6)
841,129
600,300
744,063
23.9
(11.5)
VSA
Villahermosa
112,348
88,808
102,357
15.3
(8.9)
713,814
513,470
672,428
31.0
(5.8)
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
July
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2019
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
SJU Total
968,319
1,118,931
1,006,722
(10.0)
4.0
5,686,127
5,555,160
6,180,936
11.3
8.7
Domestic Traffic
851,865
1,042,005
892,509
(14.3)
4.8
5,068,032
5,301,739
5,647,547
6.5
11.4
International Traffic
116,454
76,926
114,213
48.5
(1.9)
618,095
253,421
533,389
110.5
(13.7)
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
July
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2019
Year to date
% Chg 2022vs 2021
% Chg 2022vs 2019
2019
2021
2022
2019
2021
2022
Domestic Traffic
903,812
841,393
1,244,324
47.9
37.7
5,661,642
4,170,917
7,711,603
84.9
36.2
MDE
Rionegro
655,875
603,161
919,160
52.4
40.1
4,101,100
2,846,800
5,706,299
100.4
39.1
EOH
Medellin
98,190
92,305
112,926
22.3
15.0
607,858
500,391
701,259
40.1
15.4
MTR
Monteria
87,586
95,527
144,482
51.2
65.0
560,353
532,653
895,147
68.1
59.7
APO
Carepa
19,456
19,430
24,278
25.0
24.8
123,813
111,942
163,097
45.7
31.7
UIB
Quibdo
34,114
26,951
33,876
25.7
(0.7)
214,193
156,507
198,464
26.8
(7.3)
CZU
Corozal
8,591
4,019
9,602
138.9
11.8
54,325
22,624
47,337
109.2
(12.9)
International Traffic
174,434
162,635
275,121
69.2
57.7
1,031,570
709,743
1,486,774
109.5
44.1
MDE
Rionegro
174,434
162,635
275,121
69.2
57.7
1,031,570
709,743
1,486,774
109.5
44.1
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
APO
Carepa
UIB
Quibdo
CZU
Corozal
Traffic Total Colombia
1,078,246
1,004,028
1,519,445
51.3
40.9
6,693,212
4,880,660
9,198,377
88.5
37.4
MDE
Rionegro
830,309
765,796
1,194,281
56.0
43.8
5,132,670
3,556,543
7,193,073
102.2
40.1
EOH
Medellin
98190
92,305
112,926
22.3
15.0
607,858
500,391
701,259
40.1
15.4
MTR
Monteria
87,586
95,527
144,482
51.2
65.0
560,353
532,653
895,147
68.1
59.7
APO
Carepa
19,456
19,430
24,278
25.0
24.8
123,813
111,942
163,097
45.7
31.7
UIB
Quibdo
34,114
26,951
33,876
25.7
(0.7)
214,193
156,507
198,464
26.8
(7.3)
CZU
Corozal
8,591
4,019
9,602
138.9
11.8
54,325
22,624
47,337
109.2
(12.9)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
