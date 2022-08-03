Opening Date Announced for Highly Anticipated Sodo Dining and Sports Entertainment Concept

Hatback Bar & Grille, Steelheads Alley and outdoor Beer Garden to open Aug. 23

SEATTLE, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Mariners announced the grand opening date for Hatback Bar & Grille and Steelheads Alley, the new Sodo restaurant and taproom concepts opening across the street from T-Mobile Park. Both venues will open to the public at 4 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2022, with an official grand opening celebration.

The community is invited to the grand opening of Hatback and Steelheads Alley and will have the first chance to try the restaurant's elevated menu of American pub classics such as burgers, pizza and wings, as well as Pacific Northwest favorites including oysters, steamed mussels and Skiyou Ranch ribeye. On tap, Hatback will offer local favorites such as Pike Brewing Co. and Georgetown Brewing Co., while at Steelheads Alley, Métier Brewing Company will provide some of their popular brews including the MBC Pale Ale, 'Double Play' (Helles) Lager and Black Stripe Coconut Porter. Those attending the celebration will have the opportunity to win free Hatback, Steelheads Alley and Mariners branded gear, gift certificates and a VIP game-day viewing experience for eight people.

On August 23, an outdoor Beer Garden will also open to the public. The new space will offer two Hatback food trailers, along with a handful of beer selections. The Beer Garden will be open for all Mariners, Seahawks and Sounders games, weather permitting.

About Hatback Bar & Grille and Steelheads Alley

Opening August 23, 2022, located in the heart of Seattle's Sodo district, Hatback Bar & Grille and Steelheads Alley will be the city's premier dining, brewing and sports entertainment destinations. In 2023, a 9,500-square-foot flexible event space will open. From weddings and company parties to community events, the new venue will offer a customizable experience to fit each occasion. For more information, visit http://www.hatback.com.

