Micro Focus' CyberRes Partners with Google Cloud to Enable High-Scale Secure Cloud Analytics with Data Privacy

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberRes, a Micro Focus line of business, today announced a partnership with Google Cloud to support the upcoming release of BigQuery remote functions. The partnership will see CyberRes' end-to-end enterprise data protection solution, Voltage SecureData, integrate with Google's BigQuery data warehouse to accelerate and expand organizations' data science initiatives and help companies comply with ever-evolving privacy regulations.

The integration will enable CyberRes Voltage customers to persistently protect data in use, in motion, and at rest in Google BigQuery. The support for remote functions also enables Google Cloud's BigQuery customers to take advantage of Voltage's privacy-enabling technologies. Mutual customers can use Voltage's format-preserving encryption, hashing, and tokenization services within BigQuery in conjunction with Google BigQuery's native security to address strict privacy compliance controls. Voltage's cloud-agnostic and consistent data protection allows all customers to safely use regulated data for analytics across hybrid clouds.

"The availability of remote functions from BigQuery is an exciting and critical evolution of Google Cloud's platform for our customers," said Tony de la Lama, Vice President of Product Management, CyberRes. "The integration with Voltage SecureData means BigQuery will allow customers to utilize and support the Voltage data-centric protection approach for secure analytics, enabling enterprises to accelerate and expand their data science initiatives with privacy by default."

BigQuery, Google Cloud's highly scalable multi-cloud data warehouse, is designed for business agility and allows customers to gain insights with real-time and predictive analytics, access data and securely share insights with ease. This new partnership adds to Voltage SecureData's deep capabilities in securing analytics across data warehouses, databases and data lakes and enables customers to shift workloads seamlessly and securely to BigQuery.

"Emerging threats and evolving technology needs are at the forefront of challenges in cyber security. By making its Voltage SecureData solution available to Google Cloud customers from within their BigQuery data warehouse, CyberRes is enabling customers with the technologies needed to protect their sensitive data while addressing and adhering to current data privacy regulations," said Ritika Suri, Director, Technology Partnerships, Google Cloud.

The CyberRes Voltage portfolio helps secure organizations with continuous data discovery, insight, and protection to reduce risk and enable privacy by design. Organizations can work with high-value, sensitive customer data in its protected state to derive business intelligence without the risk of data exposure in Google BigQuery. The data protection technologies in Voltage SecureData provide flexible implementation and data-centric protection for a virtually unlimited number of structured data types in any language, and in any region, with proven performance, reliability, and scalability.

Voltage SecureData Integrations for GCP 2.0 (BigQuery) is now generally available. Google Cloud's remote functions feature is now available in public preview.

About CyberRes

CyberRes is a Micro Focus line of business. We bring the expertise of one of the world's largest security portfolios to help our customers navigate the changing threat landscape by building both cyber and business resiliency within their teams and organizations. CyberRes is part of a larger set of digital transformation solutions that fight adverse conditions so businesses can continue to run today, keep the lights on, and transform to grow and take advantage of tomorrow's opportunities.

