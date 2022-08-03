Invesco chooses Adroit as cross-asset EMS

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adroit Trading Technologies, a leading trading system for institutional buyside managers, today announced that it has been mandated as EMS across OTC and crypto assets by Invesco Ltd., one of the largest and most progressive global investment managers. As EMS, Adroit provides a single tool for Invesco's global trading desks across pre-trade, execution, and post-trade functions. Adroit integrates with Invesco's OMS, PMS and risk systems, and with their multiple downstream providers.

Integrated with Invesco's upstream and downstream systems.

"We created Adroit in 2014 to handle complex, demanding OTC-heavy clients, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a client more influential or cross-asset than Invesco. Our conversations with clients tend to cut across swaps, bonds, futures and FX, and Invesco is one of the first investment managers to incorporate crypto into their business" said Greg Azrak, Head of Business Development at Adroit. "We couldn't be more excited to work with Invesco and we look forward to helping them on their journey across global FICCC derivatives and cash markets."

Invesco has engaged Adroit as EMS across its global trading centers and plans to facilitate its first trades over the next several weeks.

About Adroit:

Since 2014, Adroit has offered the leading multi-asset front office EOMS solution, and empowers the most sophisticated of global investment managers. It is designed from the ground up to handle the intricacies of trading complex assets, including OTC derivatives, bonds, FX, and listed products. Adroit brings a passion to maximizing trader productivity while minimizing transaction costs. Our architecture features open APIs, for speedy implementation and maximum flexibility.

We know OTC.

Contact:

sales@adroit-tt.com, 203-406-7150

www.adroit-tt.com

