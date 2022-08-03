ARMED FORCES BREWING COMPANY ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION INTO 197 TEXAS H-E-B STORES

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Military tribute brewery Armed Forces Brewing Company announced today that its great American beer is now available in Texas H-E-B stores, one of the nation's largest independently owned food retailers. Armed Forces Brewing Company's Preamble light beer will be sold in 197 Texas H-E-B stores, and 25 H-E-B stores near military bases in Texas will also carry Armed Forces Brewing Company's Special Hops IPA and Cat Shot Lager. Armed Forces Brewing Company beers are distributed statewide in Texas by Dynamo Specialty Distributing.

"Selling our beer in H-E-B stores in Texas is a huge step for Armed Forces Brewing Company," said Alan Beal, CEO of the military tribute brewery. "We know the great people of Texas are going to love our beer, and love knowing that every beer they buy helps employ more American Military Veterans."

H‑E‑B began in 1905 in a small, family‑owned store in Kerrville, and has grown into more than 420 stores with more than 145,000 employees. H-E-B's commitment to excellence has made them one of the nation's largest independently owned food retailers. H‑E‑B is committed to public service in the communities they serve and their H‑E‑B Spirit of Giving philosophy allows the grocer to donate five percent of pre‑tax annual earnings to charitable organizations.

"Just like H-E-B, Armed Forces Brewing Company is committed to public service and helping those in need, particularly Military Veterans and their families," said Beal. "Our company is owned by Military Veterans and we know how important it is to give back."

Armed Forces Brewing Company's Preamble beer is crisp, clean, and made with one malt and a single American hop grown by U.S. Military Veterans at Dog Star Hops in Michigan. It has a light malt sweetness balanced by a restrained herbal hop profile. Special Hops IPA is a 6.7% ABV IPA that is a blend of Azacca, Centennial, and Simcoe hops making it a bold, adventurous and a refreshing tribute to American's most elite force, the U.S. Navy SEALs. Cat Shot is a 5.3% ABV American craft lager that pays homage to pre-prohibition style lagers with a touch of corn sweetness balancing super-clean American hops that makes Cat Shot lager quenching and repeatable.

Armed Forces Brewing Company is known for great tasting beers as well as its outrageous and patriotic videos for its public stock offering, which has already attracted more than 5,000 investors. More information on the SEC-qualified public offering is available at www.OwnArmedForcesBrewingCo.com/mission.

Armed Forces Brewing Company was created to pay homage to the U.S. Military through its beers that pay tribute to each branch of the Military. Launched in 2019, Armed Forces Brewing Company was founded by patriotic experienced veterans of the food and beverage industry and Military Veterans and plans to employ Veterans as at least 70% of its workforce to make and sell great American beer.



For more information visit https://ownarmedforcesbrewingco.com/ourmission/

