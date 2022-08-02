Streamland Media Expands VFX Services with Addition of Ingenuity Studios

Prominent VFX Studio will Further Bolster Elite Global Roster

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Streamland Media has announced that award-winning Ingenuity Studios is now part of its global post-production offerings. With four locations in the US and Canada, Ingenuity Studios further expands Streamland Media's offerings to content creators worldwide, which include customized services from its picture division, Picture Shop; visual effects division, Ghost VFX; sound division, Formosa Group; and marketing division, Picture Head.

Prominent VFX Studio will Further Bolster Elite Global Roster (PRNewswire)

Streamland & Trive are strategically acquiring industry leading businesses centered around unparalleled creative talent

Ingenuity Studios is a full-service visual effects studio serving feature film, episodic television, music video, and advertising clients, producing content for all forms of delivery. The Ingenuity team has worked alongside the industry's top creative visionaries, seamlessly integrating visual effects to advance their stories. Their work can be seen in acclaimed feature films including Many Saints of Newark, A Star is Born, Get Out, and Booksmart, and in Emmy-nominated series such as Hacks, The Walking Dead, Cowboy Bebop , and Euphoria and the newly released Paper Girls.

Founded in 2004 as a studio born out of music video visual effects, Ingenuity quickly became the go-to facility for top artists and directors with collaborations with Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Imagine Dragons and Lady Gaga and more recently Billie Eilish, BTS, and Shawn Mendes. Using skills developed in the trenches of short-form content, the company later shifted into high-end offerings in the film and episodic space.

"There is no limit to what we can do together," says Streamland Media CEO Bill Romeo. "Streamland Media and Ingenuity Studios are aligned in our creative-driven philosophy and dedication to our extraordinary teams. We are all committed to facilitating powerful, creative and connected collaboration to advance the vision of storytellers."

David Lebensfeld, founding partner of Ingenuity Studios, noted, "From the beginning, we have been committed to building a studio that serves our clients at the highest level possible and we are able to do that with a team of incredible artists and technologists. The team at Streamland Media shares our passion for storytelling while creating a service level second to none, and we look forward to being part of a community that supports our vision and provides our clients an innovative global network of talent and technology."

Ingenuity Studios, headquartered in Los Angeles, has offices in New York, Vancouver, and Atlanta.

Trive Capital and Five Crowns Capital supported the deal. David Stinnett, Partner at Trive Capital, says, "Streamland and Trive are strategically acquiring industry leading businesses centered around unparalleled creative talent and integrating into a single, global platform to continuously enhance the value proposition we offer our customers. Further, as VFX services are becoming increasingly important to post-production, we look forward to leveraging Ingenuity's stellar reputation as we continue providing state-of-the-art VFX work in support of new and existing customers' high-quality content offerings."

Streamland Media is a global post-production company delivering picture, VFX, sound, and marketing services through its well-established industry brands, Picture Shop, Ghost VFX, Formosa Group and Picture Head. These integrated businesses support feature film, episodic, interactive and emerging forms of entertainment by providing top-tier talent, technical expertise and customized solutions. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Streamland Media offers multiple locations worldwide throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and the UK that are focused on providing a unique, regional approach to meeting client needs.

For more information, visit www.streamlandmedia.com. Follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with more than $4 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

Visit http://trivecapital.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Trive Capital) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trive Capital