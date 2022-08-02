iCRYO Continues to Expand Across North America, Inks Deal for 6 New Locations in North Carolina

The Premium Health Care Franchise Expands in North Carolina as Global Demand for Cryotherapy & Recovery Services Grows

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO, the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand, announced today a signed franchise agreement that will bring iCRYO to six new locations in 'The Triangle' of North Carolina, in addition to a pair of already-thriving locations in Raleigh and Cary, which opened in February of 2021.

Behind the franchise agreement are Raleigh, North Carolina franchisees and iCRYO equity partners Joseph Pepe, Sr. and Matthew Pepe, a father-son team that have expanded to two locations already in 'the Triangle', the area of Central North Carolina that is made up of Chapel Hill, Durham, and Raleigh. The locations in Raleigh and Cary have already become a staple in the community with the duo controlling the franchise rights to that part of the state.

After spending nearly 10 years in the healthcare technology sector providing product strategy and management services to health information start-ups and established Fortune 100 companies, Matthew opened and ran a STEM education center that he sold back in 2019. He currently serves as the President of the Franchisee Advisory committee for iCRYO, and continues to oversee the growth in North Carolina.

On a mission to elevate the lives of humans around the world through health, iCRYO Recovery and Wellness centers focus on a series of health-related recovery services that target pain management, beauty & anti-aging, athletic recovery, and overall wellness. Currently, their franchise model is over 250 locations awarded with a plan to build over 1,000 locations in several different countries.

"Since opening our doors last year, the demand for these new and innovative types of recovery and wellness services has grown quickly here in North Carolina," said Matthew Pepe. "The combined years of experience between my father and I, and his success in the fitness industry, have been a huge asset to growing our business. It's been an amazing experience to be able to share new methods of recovery with the greater Triangle community through iCRYO."

Well-known for being the one of the first Planet Fitness franchise owners, Joseph Pepe, Sr. spent over 40 years overseeing and managing fitness centers. He went on to own 34 Planet Fitness locations between Connecticut and North Carolina before selling the last of his locations in 2017.

According to The 2022 Franchising Outlook report by the International Franchise Association, the Personal Services sector is predicted to be the head of franchising expansion in 2022, with the number of establishments in the sector predicted to increase by 3.1% to approximately 117,600, and employment in the sector is expected to contribute 552,700 jobs.

"As the consumer demand for cryotherapy is at an all-time high across North America, our lifestyle and specialty-based services are becoming an essential routine for many," stated Kyle Jones, Co-Founder and COO of iCRYO. "We are excited to be partnering with the Pepe family, and we look forward to bringing affordable, turnkey services to a number of new cities across North Carolina."

About iCRYO

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for Cryotherapy nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional Cryotherapy franchise that offers Cryotherapy and a hybrid of other wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for Cryotherapy business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, iCRYO has the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe Cryotherapy across the globe. Their mission is to elevate the lifestyle of their team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

