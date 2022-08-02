FRONTSTEPS Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Onex Falcon

DENVER, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FRONTSTEPS, a leading provider of end-to-end HOA management software, today announced a strategic growth investment led by investment firm Onex Falcon. The investment enables FRONTSTEPS to accelerate enhancements to the capabilities and performance of its unique HOA management suite.

Association management companies are acquiring software at an ever-faster pace as they contend with multiple challenging dynamics, including rising homeowner expectations, shortages of community managers, and an increase in remote and hybrid work. More than one-third of association management companies operate five or more separate software packages to run their business, a form of software sprawl that complicates operations, frustrates users, and limits growth.

The FRONTSTEPS suite was designed to eliminate the headaches caused by this fragmented technology mix. The suite combines world-class accounting, operations, portal, payment, and security solutions in a single command center for growing management companies.

The investment will help FRONTSTEPS build more capabilities into the suite and further enhance the design and experience for all software users, from community managers and accountants to homeowners and gate attendants.

"Community managers, board members, and homeowners deserve better technology that helps them stay connected, informed, and efficient," commented Irene Wang, Managing Director with Onex Falcon. "We're excited to back FRONTSTEPS and their innovative vision of bringing all aspects of community management under one roof."

FRONTSTEPS is also announcing new members of its leadership team, pursuant with the investment. Matt DeWolf has been appointed FRONTSTEPS' new CEO. Matt is a product visionary who brings more than two decades of software-as-a-service expertise to the role.

Additionally, FRONTSTEPS veterans Anthony Tari and David Bradley will serve as chief operating officer and vice president of product, respectively. These promotions represent FRONTSTEPS' successes at growing talent from within and provide continuity for clients in a rapidly changing association management landscape.

"FRONTSTEPS is on a mission to transform and simplify how communities run," said Matt DeWolf, CEO of FRONTSTEPS. "This investment helps us deliver more powerful tools, at a faster pace, to the growing number of management companies that trust us to help them run their business."

FRONTSTEPS provides the most complete, connected, and homeowner-friendly technology solution for association management. The FRONTSTEPS suite improves efficiency for association management teams, increases security for homeowner's associations, and delivers superior service for board members and homeowners. The platform is trusted by more than 1,400 management companies and 34,000 communities, representing 5,700,000 homeowners. Visit frontsteps.com for more information.

