Capital Impact Partners Celebrates Aflac Incorporated's Announcement of a Major Investment and Commitment Toward Helping Disinvested Communities

"As a compassionate company that is innately driven by our commitment to the policyholders and communities we serve, we are continually seeking investment opportunities that champion underserved communities," said Teresa McTague, Chief Investment Officer of Aflac U.S. and Aflac Global Investments' Global Head of ESG Investment Strategies. "The opportunity presented by Capital Impact Partners aligned very well with the Socioeconomic Advancement and Empowerment category under our Sustainability Bond Framework. We were thrilled to identify and act upon this caliber of investment opportunity through Capital Impact Partners. Our investment and partnership is far more than transactional to us; it embodies our vision of making a direct and measurable difference in the lives of many, which exemplifies core values our company treasures."

"We are thrilled to join in celebrating Aflac Incorporated's commitment toward our mission," said Raymond Guthrie, Head of Capital Deployment for Capital Impact Partners. "We've shown over the past 40 years just how effective impact investing can be. We're able to deliver a strong financial performance while fulfilling our mission of creating social and economic justice in disinvested communities throughout the United States."

Funding from the Notes helps expand Capital Impact's national footprint to increase access to critical social services, including health care , education , healthy foods , affordable housing , cooperatives , and dignified aging facilities . To date, individuals and organizations have invested more than $200 million in Notes.

"Uplifting community solutions isn't something any single organization or company can achieve alone. Working together with a variety of stakeholders at the table makes our efforts stronger," said Guthrie.

Impact investing fills the funding gap between investors and communities. For example, it creates more opportunities for emerging developers of color, expands access to healthy foods, and increases the amount of affordable housing.

"Everyone, no matter their circumstance, should have equitable access to the capital and opportunities they deserve," said Jaret Ings, Treasurer for Capital Impact Partners. "Funding from the Investment Notes supports our efforts to advance locally-led solutions that ensure disinvested communities have more of the opportunities they need to succeed and thrive."

The Notes allow retail and institutional investors to invest as little as $1,000 in the mission-driven organization's efforts. Capital Impact Partners has invested more than $2.5 billion to serve 6 million people and created more than 38,000 jobs in sectors critical to building equitable communities.

Capital Impact has seen robust interest in its S&P A1 rated Notes, which were the first DTC-settled notes offered by a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) on a continuous basis in almost all U.S. states.

About Capital Impact Partners:

Capital Impact is transforming how capital and investments flow into communities to provide people access to the capital and opportunities they deserve. We work to champion key issues of equity and social and economic justice by deploying mission-driven financing, capacity-building programs, and impact investing opportunities.

Capital Impact is now part of the Momentus Capital family of organizations, including CDC Small Business Finance and Ventures Lending Technologies. Together, we offer a continuum of financial, knowledge, and social capital to help local leaders build inclusive and equitable communities and create generational wealth. This includes a comprehensive package of loan products, impact investment opportunities, training and business advising programs, and technology services that advance locally-led solutions.

A nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution, Capital Impact has disbursed more than $2.5 billion since 1982 to create access to critical social services, grow entrepreneurs, and create quality jobs. Capital Impact's leadership in delivering financial and social impact has resulted in the organization being rated by S&P Global and recognized by Aeris for its performance.

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Capital Impact Partners operates nationally, with local teams in Austin, TX, Detroit, MI, New York, NY, and Oakland, CA.

Learn more at capitalimpact.org and momentuscap.org .

