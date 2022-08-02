alice + olivia Selects Amperity for More Relevant, Consistent, and Personalized Shopper Experiences

Amperity's Enterprise Customer Data Platform unifies global fashion brand's customer data;

SEATTLE, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity, the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) for consumer brands, today announced alice + olivia, a global leader in personal style for women, has selected Amperity to deliver a unified view of each of its customers. alice + olivia's ultimate goal is to provide today's sophisticated shoppers with personalized communications whether shopping online or in alice + olivia's boutique stores around the world.

alice + olivia is deploying Amperity to provide its in-store associates with a unified 360-degree view of its global customer-base. Amperity enables the alice + olivia marketing and analytics teams to activate data from across all touchpoints from pre-purchase to point-of-sale to post-purchase customer care to deliver a consistent and relevant shopper experience.

"People have come to expect a certain level of excitement and attention from our brick-and-mortar stores," said Mark Koda, chief financial officer at alice + olivia. "Amperity's technology makes it possible for us to create unified customer profiles and actionable insights at scale, allowing us to extend that brand experience shoppers have come to know and love across our entire digital ecosystem. I am confident Amperity will truly help us increase brand excitement and loyalty."

Amperity will help alice + olivia keep data at the center of its business strategy and prioritize analytics and measurement across the entire customer journey. With Amperity, the retailer will be able to increase the number of return customers, up the purchase frequency from loyal customers, and boost the eCommerce average order value (AOV).

"alice + olivia aims to optimize every customer interaction by delivering the most personalized content, offer, ad, and omni-channel experience that has meaning in the moment, but is also always on brand," said Barry Padgett, CEO of Amperity. "With a truly 360° view of its customers, alice + olivia can deliver on both the preferences and expectations of its customer base established by the in-store experience and extend them across every digital touchpoint."

alice + olivia operates more than 30 boutique stores and its products are featured at 800 department and specialty stores around the world. The brand, which offers ready-to-wear, gowns, shoes, and accessories, was honored by NYC mayor Eric Adams with its own official "alice + olivia day" which was celebrated on June 15.

About alice + olivia

Founded in 2002 by Stacey Bendet, alice + olivia is a brand that allows women to express their personal style. With clothing that juxtaposes whimsical and flirty with sexy and sophisticated, a+o epitomizes the personality and perspective of its founder. The brand has grown into a full lifestyle collection including ready-to-wear, gowns and accessories and is a Hollywood favorite with celebrity fans including Meghan Markle, Michelle Obama, Beyonce, Gwyneth Paltrow, Amal Clooney, Gigi Hadid, Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba. For more information, please contact personalshopper@aliceandolivia.com, visit aliceandolivia.com or follow @aliceandolivia.

About Amperity

Amperity is the leading customer data platform (CDP) provider that helps companies put data to work to improve marketing performance, build long-term customer loyalty and drive revenue. Amperity's enterprise CDP is used by many of the world's most beloved brands, such as Alaska Airlines, Crocs, Endeavour Drinks, Kendra Scott, Kroger, Lucky Brand, Planet Fitness, Seattle Sounders FC, Under Armour and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. The company is headquartered in Seattle with offices in New York City. For more information, please visit www.amperity.com or follow @Amperity.

