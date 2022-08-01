InnoVision Marketing Group Welcomes Island Fin Poké, Recently Named #22 Top Movers and Shakers By Fast Casual to Their Booming Agency Roster

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized InnoVision Marketing Group has been named agency of record for Island Fin Poké. Continuing to expand at a steady pace, InnoVision will assist Island Fin Poké with branding, franchise development, digital marketing, and national public relations & outreach. This offers InnoVision the opportunity to help expand the national reach and awareness of Island Fin Poké.

Serving clients across the country, InnoVision is headquartered in San Diego. (PRNewswire)

"We look forward to helping Island Fin become the leader in the poke category," says Ric Militi

The brand approached InnoVision after seeing the branding, positioning and marketing strategies that have led to much growth and success for other franchises on their client roster. Experts in branding and creating sticky campaigns, the campaign the company developed for Huey Magoo's, The Filet Mignon of Chicken, has received national praise and recognition.

San Diego-based InnoVision Marketing Group offers the full scope of marketing services completely in-house, including digital media, traditional media, web development, design, public relations, video production and more. Representing a variety of clients in different industries, Island Fin Poké adds to their franchise and fast-casual dining category.

"We are so honored to have the opportunity to work with Mark [Setterington]. His vision is clear, and his passion and enthusiasm are contagious," says Ric Militi, CEO / Executive Creative Director of InnoVision Marketing Group. "We look forward to helping Island Fin become the leader in the poke category – it's a goal we know is achievable, and we are excited to be part of it."

Coming in at #22, between Chipotle and Jersey Mike's, Island Fin Poké is a top mover and shaker, recognized in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 Top Food Franchises Ranking, the 2022 Top New & Emerging Franchises Ranking and Fast Casual's 2022 Movers & Shakers List.

Offering fresh Hawaiian-style poke bowls, described as sushi in a bowl, Island Fin Poké serves fresh poke in endless combination options, creating customized bowls for every guest. Guests choose from responsibly-sourced ingredients and can personalize their own poke bowl with options including over eight proteins, 25 different toppings, gluten-free house-made sauces that have been creatively crafted, and specialty mix-ins. Island Fin Poké offers a unique and full-service experience to each and every guest that walks through their doors, implementing this approach into everything they do.

Entering into four new markets with four new locations by the end of this year, Island Fin Poké currently has 24 locations open, looking to double in the next year.

"Island Fin Poké could not be more excited to have InnoVision as our agency of record. We are truly humbled that such an incredible agency has committed to helping us to become the brand we know we can be," says Mark Setterington, Co-founder and CEO of Island Fin Poké.

InnoVision is made up of five divisions including public relations, film production, digital media, traditional media and Español. Representing brands in multiple categories, including airports, automotive, fast-casual dining, food & beverage, healthcare, soft drinks, casinos, retail, tribal government, economic development and nonprofit, the agency serves clients across the US.

To learn more about InnoVision Marketing Group, please contact Bianca Kasawdish at bianca@teaminnovision.com or click here.

About InnoVision Marketing Group

What began as an idea of a way to better service clients, has turned into a brand that stands out among the rest. InnoVision Marketing Group is a full-service, nationally recognized agency, with clients across the country, including Seattle, Los Angeles, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Phoenix, Tampa and Orlando. From branding to creative design, media buying, digital advertising, web development and SEO, video production, social advertising and management, PR and digital content, entirely everything is done in-house. Our client portfolio spans across several different industries, including casino, dining, jewelry, healthcare, lifestyle, nonprofit and more.

Since first opening in 2012, InnoVision has branched out from its humble beginnings, adding world-class clients to a growing roster that includes Valley View Casino & Hotel, Palomar Health, Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders, and more. InnoVision also offers commercial film production through Pretzel Logic Productions, a wholly owned subsidiary, creating cutting-edge commercial and internet films while embracing storytelling and the brand vision.

At the heart of everything we do, InnoVision is committed to maintaining our unique culture. Team members at InnoVision are continually empowered, inspired and supported on a daily basis, no matter their position. We work hard to ensure an environment that team members thrive and grow in. The happier our team is, the better the work we produce – something we remember every day. To learn more about InnoVision, please visit TeamInnoVision.com.

About Island Fin Poké

Island Fin Poké is a Florida-based fast-casual concept known for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls. From farm-to-fork, the brand uses the freshest ingredients to bring traditional flavors from the islands to local communities nationwide. Founded in 2017, Island Fin Poké has 20+ locations open, with numerous others in various stages of development. Island Fin Poké was listed in Fast Casual's 2022 Movers & Shakers List. For more information, or if interested in joining the brand's Ohana, please visit https://www.islandfinpoke.com/.

Contact:

Bianca Kasawdish

Director of Public Relations

& Digital Content

InnoVision Marketing Group

(619) 516-9337

Bianca@teaminnovision.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InnoVision Marketing Group