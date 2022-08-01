CRN® Honors Jed Ayres of IGEL in the 2022 Top 100 Executives List in the Innovators Category

Ayres is Recognized on the Renowned List for Seventh Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secure access to any digital workspace, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Jed Ayres, CEO, on its 2022 Top 100 Executives list in the Innovators category. CRN acknowledges forward-thinking and innovative technology leaders like Ayres, on this annual list, who have proven their commitment and dedication to the channel through solution-provider-focused strategies and a willingness to take bold steps despite market unpredictability.

CRN's Top 100 Executives list shines a light on the executives who are shaking up the status quo, supporting channel partners, and placing big bets on where the market is headed next. CRN commends these visionaries across four sub-categories: the 25 Most Influential Executives, Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders, Top 25 Innovators and Top 25 Disruptors. Each sub-category has its own set of strengths that positively impact the IT channel.

Joining IGEL in 2016, Ayres has become a prominent influencer in the end user computing (EUC) market. As the world of digital work evolves to a new hybrid work model, he has positioned IGEL to lead the industry with technology that unlocks a collaborative, secure and productive computing experience, from any device, anywhere, on any cloud platform. His vision, innovation and channel-first alignment has rapidly established IGEL as a managed endpoint operating system software leader.

"Jed is very deserving of this honor," said Bill Veghte, Executive Chairman, IGEL. "I have worked with many channel leaders over the years and Jed stands above in his energy, his passion, and his commitment to the end-user computing industry and the channel partners that IGEL works with to deliver better solutions to customers."

"Winning leaders embrace innovation while going all-in with partners in their commitment to accelerating business growth and digital transformation for their customers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Their exceptional vision, know-how and execution contributed significantly to the strength of their companies, partners, customers, and the IT channel as a whole. Congratulations to all included on the CRN 2022 Top 100 Executives list for successfully bringing channel-focused innovation to the market, enabling new growth opportunities, and producing one channel success story after another."

The Top 100 Executives list will be featured in the August 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/Top100 .

About IGEL

Today, the world of work is hybrid. Multiple clouds can deliver applications sourced from anywhere to a widely distributed workforce using all types of devices. Right at the moment when the world of work needs it most, IGEL has the solution for fully managed, secure endpoint access to any digital workspace that gives IT teams strong control and end-users the freedom to work as they wish in a hybrid world. Enabling choice of any cloud, from any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks a collaborative and productive end user computing experience while solving the common security and management challenges required to compete and win in today's world of hybrid work. With a growing ecosystem of more than 100 IGEL Ready technology partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

