SBD is Awarded the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Security Operations Support Services Interim Task Order

VIENNA, Va., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solutions By Design II, LLC (SBD), a leader in cybersecurity, management consulting, technology services, and application engineering and maintenance support announced that it has been awarded the interim Task Order contract to provide Security Operations (SecOps) Support Services for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Office of Information Technology (OIT), Information Security Division (ISD). SBD's SecOps support will assist ISD to meet its mission, goals, and objectives that will improve USCIS's ability to identify, protect, respond, and recover from increased cybersecurity threats. Specific task areas include support operations, incident response operations, intelligence operations, and advance threat operations.

SBD support will focus on the assessment, enhancement and expansion of USCIS’s cyber security program, consistent with best practices outlined in the National Institute of Science and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework, to improve the agency’s cyber defenses and cyber intelligence capabilities to defend against these increased threats. (PRNewsfoto/Solutions By Design II, LLC) (PRNewswire)

ABOUT SBD: SBD brings over 30 years of experience working with government customers driving innovation to improve their cybersecurity posture. We are a well-versed with providing 24/7 support to monitor, detect, analyze, mitigate, and respond to cyber threats and adversarial activity across the government. SBD brings extensive experience and expertise in Cybersecurity and IT modernization, leveraging cloud-based and open-source technologies to reduce operating costs and increase mission performance. SBD has been providing Security Operations using Agile methodologies at USCIS since 2013, helping USCIS achieve the CISO's vision of Security Operation Center (SOC) 2.0.

SBD was awarded the Cybersecurity Insiders "2021 Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year", the "2021 Defense Cybersecurity Operations Service Provider of the Year", the "2021 Cybersecurity Continuous Improvement and Optimization Service Provider of the Year", and the "2021 Cybersecurity Program Management Provider of the Year". These awards recognize SBD's demonstrated excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity.

