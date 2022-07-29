GNC Optimizes Potential Peak Performance for Consumers with Launch of AMP Week

From Now Until August 3, GNC AMP products, a superior muscle performance brand, are 20 percent off

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness enthusiasts know nothing compares to the sensation of hitting your stride during a workout, whether it's a revamp of a successful routine or in full throttle, two-a-day mode. The GNC AMP line offers superior performance products that make the difference in achieving fitness goals. To help consumers hit peak performance, GNC is offering 20 percent off every GNC AMP item, one of its most innovative, supercharged brands, both in-store and online at GNC.com from July 28, 2022 to August 3, 2022. From fan-favorite GNC AMP Wheybolic Whey Protein in great-tasting flavors like Classic Vanilla and Salted Caramel, to the clinically proven ingredients packed in GNC AMP Creatine HCI 189™, they are best-in-class, science-backed products to meet the needs of anyone looking to push their body to function at optimal levels.

"As a result of rigorous research and testing, our team at GNC continues to build out the GNC AMP line with versatile products for those seeking amplified muscle performance, add mass, recovery, and more," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "We hope our loyal GNC AMP fans and those curious about the brand try something new and load up on their favorites during GNC AMP Week."

An acronym for advanced muscular performance, GNC AMP offers a collection of supplements containing high-quality, clinically proven ingredients to support strength building and muscle repair, while also pushing the body to its highest fitness level and without compromising on great flavor. This limited-time sale is a great opportunity to stock up on:

Today through August 3, 2022 consumers can get one step closer to achieving their fitness goals for less by shopping the GNC AMP Week sale. This GNC brand is also sold year-round, for those looking to replenish their supplement shelf or revamp their workouts with the power of GNC AMP. To learn more about GNC, visit www.gnc.com.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

