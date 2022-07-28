Olympus Applauds the Addition of Healthy Sleep to the American Heart Association Checklist, Reminding Sufferers of the Link Between Sleep Problems and Enlarged Prostate

Sleep loss just one symptom addressed on the new Olympus website, BPHTherapy.com

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus announced today that it supports the American Heart Association (AHA) update to its checklist to measure cardiovascular health. Now called Life's Essential 8™,1 the checklist adds healthy sleep as essential for optimal cardiovascular health, along with lifestyle factors such as physical activity, weight, nicotine exposure, diet, cholesterol, blood glucose, and blood pressure. This update is a good time to remind men and those in their life that an enlarged prostate causing symptoms such as needing to go to the bathroom multiple times a night should not be ignored.

"This AHA update is focused on heart health, but at the same time it reminds us that anatomical systems are connected. Prostate health is part of the equation, a connection many wouldn't consider," said Dr. Ken Kernen, urologist with Beaumont Hospital and Michigan Institute of Urology and a paid consultant to Olympus. "Most cases of enlarged prostate are benign and lead to bothersome urinary tract symptoms. But interrupted sleep is not benign, and it can have health consequences."

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), also known as an enlarged prostate, is a common, non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate that can squeeze the urethra, limiting urine flow and affecting men as they age. As many as 25 million men in the U.S. are experiencing symptoms related to the condition,2 and an enlarged prostate will affect up to 50% of men by age 60 and up to 90% of men over the age of 80.3

Symptoms include a weakened urine stream, the need to urinate frequently, urgency and nocturia, which is waking up several times throughout the night to use the bathroom. The impact can affect quality of life, leaving men and their partners without quality sleep and planning activities around available bathrooms. And if BPH symptoms worsen, they can lead to bladder damage and infection, and even kidney damage.3

Olympus recently launched an online resource that men and their partners can use to identify the symptoms of BPH, understand the treatment options, and find a urologist who can determine the right diagnosis and treatment plan. BPHTherapy.com details the symptoms of enlarged prostate and explains the treatment options, which include the new minimally invasive iTind™ procedure.

BPHTherapy.com offers a variety of resources including access to videos of patients who have sought treatment for their BPH after suffering for decades. It also offers a brief questionnaire, commonly used by urologists, to measure the severity of a man's urinary symptoms. Patients can learn details about treatment options and their possible side effects and recovery times. The site also has a convenient physician finder to help men and their partners find the right doctor for them.

About Olympus

As a leading medical technology company, Olympus uses innovative capabilities in medical technology, therapeutic intervention, and precision manufacturing to help healthcare professionals deliver diagnostic, therapeutic, and minimally invasive procedures to improve clinical outcomes, reduce overall costs, and enhance the quality of life for patients. Olympus' Medical portfolio includes endoscopes, laparoscopes, and video imaging systems, as well as surgical energy devices, system integration solutions, medical services, and a wide range of EndoTherapy devices. For more information, visit medical.olympusamerica.com.

1 Lloyd-Jones DM, Allen NB, Anderson CAM, Black T, Brewer LC, Foraker RE, Grandner MA, Lavretsky H, Perak AM, Sharma G, Rosamond W; on behalf of the American Heart Association. Life's essential 8: updating and enhancing the American Heart Association's construct of cardiovascular health: a presidential advisory from the American Heart Association. Circulation. 2022;146. doi: 10.1161/CIR.0000000000001078

2 Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia-Kantar Health Epidemiology Database, 2022.

3 What is Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)?. Urologyhealth.org. Updated Sept. 2021. Accessed July 15, 2022. urologyhealth.org/urology-a-z/b/benign-prostatic-hyperplasia-(bph).

