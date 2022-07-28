NASA to Host Briefings to Preview Artemis I Moon Mission

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will host a pair of briefings on Wednesday, Aug. 3, and Friday, Aug. 5, to preview the upcoming Artemis I lunar mission. The agency is currently targeting no earlier than Monday, Aug. 29, for the launch of the Space Launch System rocket to send the Orion spacecraft around the Moon and back to Earth. The mission will take place over the course of about six weeks to check out systems before crew fly aboard on Artemis II.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA) (PRNewswire)

The first briefing will provide an overview of the Artemis I mission, and the second briefing will dive deeper into the Artemis I mission timeline and spacecraft operations. Both briefings will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, the agency's website.

Briefing participants include (all times Eastern):

Wednesday, Aug. 3

11 a.m. – Artemis I mission overview briefing with the following participants:

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson

Bhavya Lal, associate administrator for technology, policy, and strategy, NASA Headquarters

Mike Sarafin , Artemis I mission manager, NASA Headquarters

Charlie Blackwell-Thompson , Artemis I launch director, NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida

John Honeycutt , Space Launch System program manager, NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Howard Hu , Orion program manager, NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston

This event will air live on NASA TV and media may join by telephone to ask questions. To participate by phone, media must send their full name, media affiliation, email address, and phone number no later than two hours prior to the start of the event to: kathryn.hambleton@nasa.gov.

Friday, Aug. 5

11:30 a.m. – Artemis I detailed mission briefing with the following participants:

Debbie Korth , Orion program deputy manager, NASA Johnson

Rick LaBrode , lead Artemis I flight director, NASA Johnson

Judd Frieling , Artemis I ascent/entry flight director, NASA Johnson

Melissa Jones , Artemis I recovery director, NASA Kennedy

Reid Wiseman , chief astronaut, NASA Johnson

Philippe Deloo, Orion European Service Module program manager, ESA (European Space Agency)

This event will air live on NASA TV and media may participate in person at Johnson or by phone. To participate in the briefings by phone, media must contact the Johnson newsroom by 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. U.S. media interested in participating in person at Johnson must contact the Johnson newsroom no later than 5 p.m. Friday, July. 29, by calling: 281-483-5111 or emailing: jsccommu@mail.nasa.gov.

Along with the briefings, NASA will host an Artemis I media day at Johnson Friday, Aug. 5, to showcase Artemis I mission hardware and offer interviews. Media attending will get an in-person look at development mockups, design simulators, flight control operations, and hardware in development for lunar exploration.

Artemis I is an uncrewed flight test, the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to the Moon.

Through Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a steppingstone to send astronauts to Mars.

Learn more about NASA's Artemis I mission at:

https://www.nasa.gov/specials/artemis-i/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NASA