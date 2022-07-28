Make-A-Wish Launches "Summer of Wishes FUNdraising Challenge" Aimed at Online Streamers and Content Creators

Nonprofit Aims to Grant 100 Wishes Each Day During Peak Summer Season

PHOENIX, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From July 1 to Aug. 31, Make-A-Wish has a goal to grant 100 wishes each day with help from its "Summer of Wishes FUNdraising Challenge." The challenge encourages online streamers and content creators to join the growing list of celebrities who have rallied their online followings in support of Make-A-Wish. Influencers who are interested in participating can set up a fundraising page through Tiltify to help grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses during the organization's busiest wish granting season.

Make-A-Wish (PRNewswire)

Although summer is a time for rest and relaxation for many, wish kids and their families continue to fight against their critical illnesses, taking an exhausting and traumatic toll. A wish helps entire families find relief from that traumatic stress and experience transformative joy. In fact, in a recent study, 9 out of 10 wish alumni say their wish made them feel more joyful, confident and hopeful for the future, while the same number of wish parents say their child's emotional well-being improved with a wish.

Participants in the "Summer of Wishes FUNdraising Challenge" can either donate directly to Make-A-Wish or host their own virtual fundraiser, allowing them to invite friends, family and followers to make financial donations. Either way, these efforts will make a huge splash in the lives of children with critical illnesses, their families, and everyone involved in granting their wish. Participants will join the growing community of renowned content creators and supporters who have hosted virtual fundraisers and livestreams in support of Make-A-Wish in the past.

Make-A-Wish plans every wish with one goal: to transform the life of a child with a critical illness. Care and attention are given to every detail, and each donation supports wish-granting needs and empowers the kids Make-A-Wish serves, bringing them hope for today – and tomorrow.

For more information about Make-A-Wish and to join the "Summer of Wishes FUNdraising Challenge," visit wish.org/summerofwishes.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, operating in every community in the United States and in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 24,000 volunteers across the U.S., Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 520,000 wishes worldwide; more than 350,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Make-A-Wish Foundation of America