Hyundai Motor North America appoints Edgar Carranza as Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai Motor México

MEXICO CITY, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor North America has named Edgar Carranza, Hyundai Motor Mexico (HMM), Chief Executive Officer effective August 1. Currently, Carranza is Chief Operations Officer for HMM. As CEO, Mr. Carranza will have overall responsibility for operations, marketing, sales, service and customer satisfaction activities. He will be responsible for developing and executing a strategy to increase profits and grow market share. In his new role, Carranza will focus on delivering the best customer experience in partnership with our distributors.

Hyundai Motor North America has named Edgar Carranza, Hyundai Motor Mexico (HMM), Chief Executive Officer effective August 1. (PRNewswire)

"Hyundai continues to position itself strategically in the Mexican market, given our focus on customer satisfaction and providing them with products that are innovative, safe and offer differentiated quality", said Edgar Carranza, CEO of Hyundai Motor México. "This appointment motivates me to continue positioning Hyundai in the country," he concluded.

Edgar's leadership has been critical to Hyundai's growth in Mexico. In 2021, Hyundai achieved an all-time market share record of 3.7%. Currently, Hyundai's total market share is 3.8%, which positions Hyundai among the top 10 brands in the country. Additionally, the brand ranked second on the Customer Service Index (CSI) and Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI). Under Carranza's leadership, Hyundai Mexico's operations are profitable and its dealerships, are well-positioned to enjoy sustained business momentum for the next few years.

"Edgar has the right experience and leadership skills to take HMM to the next level of excellence", said José Muñoz, President and COO of HMC and President and CEO of HMNA. "The Mexican market is an integral part of our North American team, and we look forward to seeing Edgar's continued positive impact for the region's growth."

Edgar has a significant track record of more than 21 years in the automotive industry and has stood out for his strategic and leadership skills, as well as his high performance and focus on results. Before joining Hyundai Motor de México, he held key positions within Nissan Motor Company in Mexico, the United States and Japan.

About Hyundai Motor Mexico

At Hyundai Motor de México we have evolved from being an automobile manufacturer to become a provider of intelligent mobility solutions and transform people's interactions, thereby improving their quality of life. Thanks to our brand vision of "Progress for Humanity", we show our commitment to the future of mobility through the technology applied to our products and our search for improvements to achieve cleaner, connected and sustainable energies, in addition to guaranteeing more and better safety in all our products.

With 68 dealerships throughout Mexico and as a pioneer in improving the customer shopping experience through our Hyundai Live interactive tool, we are positioned among the top ten best-selling brands in the country thanks to the trust, quality, equipment and price-value ratio we provide.

Hyundai Motor North America

Hyundai Motor North America (HMNA) was established in 2018 to provide strategic oversight of Hyundai Motor America, Hyundai Motor Canada, Hyundai Motor Mexico, Genesis Motor America, and Genesis Motor Canada. HMNA also provides operational oversight of Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. HMNA's 1,400 dealerships sold 956,000 Hyundai and Genesis vehicles in 2021, a 22% increase compared with 2020. HMNA is committed to achieving long-term sustainable growth and promoting Hyundai's global vision of 'Progress for Humanity.'

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor North America