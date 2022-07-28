Bobacino Announces Strategic R&D Partnership with Boba Guys to Accelerate the Development of Fully Automated Robotic Boba Shops

The companies set out to advance Bobacino's technology and shape the future of the industry

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bobacino – a startup developing fully automated, small footprint boba shops – announced a new R&D partnership with Boba Guys – a San Francisco-based chain of Boba cafes offering delicious milk tea drinks and snacks – to accelerate the development of Bobacino's technology and explore future collaboration opportunities.

"Boba Guys believes that progress and innovation is often at the edges of technology, and we can think of no better partner to explore automation with than Bobacino," said Bin Chen, co-founder of Boba Guys. "The tools and technology that Bobacino provides will create something entirely new and open up markets and opportunities for the whole boba industry."

Through the partnership, Boba Guys will act as strategic advisors to Bobacino, with the goal of shaping the future of the boba industry, as well as how cafes will look and function for many years to come.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Boba Guys, a brand with a strong commitment to quality - not only in its product, but also in its service," said Darian Ahler, Chief Executive Officer of Bobacino. "As the boba market continues to quickly expand, we look forward to furthering the sector and making the boba experience even better than it is today."

Bobacino continues to see traction with investors in its crowdfunding campaign, which is currently underway on WAX . The platform gives more everyday investors an opportunity to capitalize on the global boba tea market – which is projected to exceed $4.3 billion by 2028. – invest now .

About Bobacino

Bobacino brings the unique boba tea experience to a growing audience of boba aficionados and new enthusiasts through advanced artificial intelligence, automation and robotics. Made with fresh ingredients and offering customizable and flavorful options, Bobacino delivers a memorable boba experience at first pour. With every trip to Bobacino's fully automated boba tea bar, customers get a beverage crafted to their liking, without exposure to contamination. Bobacino is backed by Wavemaker Partners , a global venture capital fund with $600M AUM, and Wavemaker Labs , an automation-focused venture studio, and Embark Ventures , a venture capital firm in Los Angeles with a strong focus on AI and Robotics. For more information, visit www.bobacino.co .

About Boba Guys

Boba Guys are on a mission to bridge cultures and change the way people think about boba and tea. Co-founders Andrew Chau and Bin Chen established Boba Guys in 2011 and the chain now has 24 locations in the U.S. and growing. They are a pioneer in the boba industry, having written a best-selling book The Boba Book , built a first-of-its kind boba factory, US Boba Co, and elevated what was once a popular drink in Asia to the mainstream phenomenon in the United States through brand partnerships and collaborations including Care Bears and 88rising. To learn more, visit bobaguys.com .

