Tenaris Joins the Steel Manufacturers Association

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Steel Manufacturers Association (SMA) announced today that Tenaris and the company's president over its U.S. operations, Luca Zanotti, have joined the association and its board of directors.

Tenaris operates multiple steel pipe facilities in the U.S. as well as an electric arc furnace steel mill in Koppel, Pennsylvania, with 430,000 tons of annual steelmaking capacity. Tenaris also operates the world's most technologically advanced seamless pipe mill in Bay City, Texas, with an annual production capacity of 600,000 tons.

Luca Zanotti, president of Tenaris in the U.S., said, "We are pleased to partner with the SMA and its member companies. Our company is committed to supporting low-emissions steelmaking with an agenda rooted in sound public policy, a strong safety culture, and environmental stewardship. This will benefit Tenaris and the steel industry."

Zanotti added, "We are dedicated to domestic manufacturing. Tenaris has invested more than $11 billion in our people, processes, and equipment since 2006. We will continue to innovate, invest and contribute to the sustainable development of our communities."

Philip K. Bell, president, SMA, stated, "We are pleased to welcome Tenaris to the SMA. It is important that the American EAF steel industry, comes together to address common challenges and to pursue common goals. We welcome Mr. Zanotti to our board of directors, and we look forward to Tenaris contributing as a producer member."

The Steel Manufacturers Association (SMA) is the largest steel association in America. Representing the electric arc furnace (EAF) steel industry, which accounts for over 70% of steel made in the U.S. today, we are the advocates behind public policy solutions and member services that enable steelmakers to build their businesses, employees to build their lives, and communities to build their futures. Vastly more energy-efficient than traditional steelmaking, EAF steel is made using electrical currents to melt scrap steel and other recycled metals. Beyond the improved environmental impacts, EAF steel can be produced at higher efficiency and with more flexibility than blast furnace steel. For more information, please visit our website at www.steelnet.org or our LinkedIn page.

