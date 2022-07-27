MSA Safety Announces Second Quarter Results

Strong growth driven by execution of strategy and robust demand environment

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

MSA Safety Incorporated (PRNewswire)

Quarterly Highlights

Total sales were $372 million , increasing 9% from a year ago on a reported basis and 12% on a constant currency basis. The combination of volume growth and price realization drove constant currency organic growth of 8% while acquisitions contributed 4%.

GAAP operating income was $62 million or 16.5% of sales, compared to $35 million or 10.3% of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $66 million or 17.6% of sales, compared to $59 million or 17.2% of sales in the same period a year ago.

GAAP earnings were $48 million or $1.21 per diluted share, compared to $25 million or $0.64 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $51 million or $1.29 per diluted share, compared to $42 million or $1.06 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.

Operating cash flow was $15 million , compared to $38 million in the same period a year ago. The decline was primarily associated with an increase in working capital, notably inventory, in response to strong demand and ongoing supply chain constraints.

MSA funded an $18 million dividend on its common stock and repurchased $28 million in shares in the quarter.

Comments from Management

"Our strong second quarter results were driven by robust demand across our diversified end markets and excellent operational execution by our team," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our order activity was strong throughout the quarter and drove 12 percent constant currency sales growth," he said. Mr. Vartanian added that orders increased 15 percent year-over-year on a constant currency basis and the company's book-to-bill continued to trend well above 1x.

"Our key end markets remain healthy as demonstrated by broad-based demand across most all of our product categories. In addition to strong underlying demand, we were awarded several significant fire service breathing apparatus orders based on the strength of our technology and our long-standing focus on being attentive and responsive to customer needs and preferences," Mr. Vartanian said.

"Overall, we are successfully managing through a very dynamic macroeconomic environment that includes ongoing supply chain issues. Although we saw strong year-over-year sales growth in the quarter, supply chain challenges did impact our growth, working capital and cash flow. Still, despite the growing economic uncertainties, I remain confident in our ability to continue executing our strategy and driving long-term value to our shareholders. We enter the second half with record backlog and a very healthy balance sheet," Mr. Vartanian concluded.

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Net sales $ 372,313

$ 341,289

$ 703,005

$ 649,717 Cost of products sold 207,913

188,289

395,821

361,934 Gross profit 164,400

153,000

307,184

287,783















Selling, general and administrative 86,076

83,426

164,625

158,889 Research and development 15,268

13,970

28,601

27,204 Restructuring charges 57

7,078

2,247

8,385 Currency exchange (gains) losses, net (1,463)

1,640

1,809

(459) Product liability expense 2,926

11,751

5,698

14,547 Operating income 61,536

35,135

104,204

79,217















Interest expense 4,578

2,172

8,196

4,082 Other income, net (6,419)

(2,293)

(12,762)

(6,506) Total other income, net (1,841)

(121)

(4,566)

(2,424)















Income before income taxes 63,377

35,256

108,770

81,641 Provision for income taxes 15,684

9,808

25,535

19,557 Net income 47,693

25,448

83,235

62,084 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests —

(262)

—

(448) Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated $ 47,693

$ 25,186

$ 83,235

$ 61,636















Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety

Incorporated common shareholders:













Basic $ 1.21

$ 0.64

$ 2.12

$ 1.57 Diluted $ 1.21

$ 0.64

$ 2.11

$ 1.56















Basic shares outstanding 39,266

39,167

39,279

39,131 Diluted shares outstanding 39,421

39,420

39,472

39,421

*Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in the Company's fiscal 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 134,047

$ 140,895 Trade receivables, net 265,290

254,187 Inventories 341,544

280,617 Notes receivable, insurance companies 3,972

3,914 Other current assets 99,626

113,191 Total current assets 844,479

792,804







Property, plant and equipment net 203,036

207,793 Prepaid pension cost 176,373

163,283 Goodwill 619,449

636,858 Intangible assets, net 290,221

306,948 Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent 45,161

44,626 Insurance receivable, noncurrent 117,825

121,609 Other noncurrent assets 111,903

122,475 Total assets $ 2,408,447

$ 2,396,396







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 7,433

$ — Accounts payable 111,861

106,780 Other current liabilities 216,964

223,826 Total current liabilities 336,258

330,606







Long-term debt, net 615,778

597,651 Pensions and other employee benefits 181,958

189,973 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 37,626

40,706 Deferred tax liabilities 31,342

33,337 Product liability and other noncurrent liabilities 367,415

369,735 Total shareholders' equity 838,070

834,388 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,408,447

$ 2,396,396

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021















Net income $ 47,693

$ 25,448

$ 83,235

$ 62,084 Depreciation and amortization 13,922

11,584

28,087

22,088 Change in working capital and other operating (46,162)

1,266

(71,346)

(258) Cash flow from operating activities 15,453

38,298

39,976

83,914















Capital expenditures (11,829)

(10,706)

(19,805)

(20,288) Acquisition, net of cash acquired —

—

—

(62,992) Change in short-term investments 5,180

5,015

14,207

25,045 Property disposals and other investing —

25

—

60 Cash flow used in investing activities (6,649)

(5,666)

(5,598)

(58,175)















Change in debt 32,000

(25,013)

37,000

27,004 Cash dividends paid (18,109)

(17,247)

(35,401)

(34,067) Other financing (27,764)

(834)

(31,372)

(4,392) Cash flow used in financing activities (13,873)

(43,094)

(29,773)

(11,455)















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,113)

(187)

(10,474)

(907)















(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash $ (12,182)

$ (10,649)

$ (5,869)

$ 13,377

*Prior periods have been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in the Company's fiscal 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

MSA Safety Incorporated Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentage amounts)



Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30, 2022













Sales to external customers $ 252,386

$ 119,927

$ —

$ 372,313 Operating income











61,536 Operating margin %











16.5 % Restructuring charges











57 Currency exchange gains, net











(1,463) Product liability expense











2,926 Acquisition related costs (a)











2,557 Adjusted operating income (loss) 57,141

17,207

(8,735)

65,613 Adjusted operating margin % 22.6 %

14.3 %





17.6 % Depreciation and amortization (b)











11,604 Adjusted EBITDA 65,461

20,370

(8,614)

77,217 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 25.9 %

17.0 %





20.7 %















Three Months Ended June 30, 2021













Sales to external customers $ 217,707

$ 123,582

$ —

$ 341,289 Operating income











35,135 Operating margin %











10.3 % Restructuring charges











7,078 Currency exchange losses, net











1,640 Product liability expense











11,751 Acquisition related costs (a)











3,168 Adjusted operating income (loss) 49,319

20,444

(10,991)

58,772 Adjusted operating margin % 22.7 %

16.5 %





17.2 % Depreciation and amortization











11,584 Adjusted EBITDA 57,218

24,024

(10,886)

70,356 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 26.3 %

19.4 %





20.6 %

*Prior period has been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in the Company's fiscal 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Adjustments were made to Americas and International.

(a) Acquisition related costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during due diligence and integration. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition related costs also include the acquisition related amortization, which is included in cost of products sold in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

(b) Excludes acquisition related amortization, which is included in acquisition related costs above.

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in Northern North American and Latin American geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense, acquisition related costs, including acquisition related amortization. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP, and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentage amounts)



Americas

International

Corporate

Consolidated Six Months Ended June 30, 2022













Sales to external customers $ 478,034

$ 224,971

$ —

$ 703,005 Operating income











104,204 Operating margin %











14.8 % Restructuring charges











2,247 Currency exchange losses, net











1,809 Product liability expense











5,698 Acquisition related costs (a)











5,499 Adjusted operating income (loss) 109,577

26,196

(16,316)

119,457 Adjusted operating margin % 22.9 %

11.6 %





17.0 % Depreciation and amortization (b)











23,420 Adjusted EBITDA 126,256

32,698

(16,077)

142,877 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 26.4 %

14.5 %





20.3 %















Six Months Ended June 30, 2021













Sales to external customers $ 426,046

$ 223,671

$ —

$ 649,717 Operating income











79,217 Operating margin %











12.2 % Restructuring charges











8,385 Currency exchange gains, net











(459) Product liability expense











14,547 Acquisition related costs (a)











4,541 Adjusted operating income (loss) 94,512

29,201

(17,482)

106,231 Adjusted operating margin % 22.2 %

13.1 %





16.4 % Depreciation and amortization











22,088 Adjusted EBITDA 109,444

36,154

(17,279)

128,319 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 25.7 %

16.2 %





19.7 %

*Prior period has been adjusted to reflect the change in inventory accounting method, as described in the Company's fiscal 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Adjustments were made to Americas and International.

(a) Acquisition related costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during due diligence and integration. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition related costs also include the acquisition related amortization, which is included in cost of products sold in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

(b) Excludes acquisition related amortization, which is included in acquisition related costs above.

The Americas segment is comprised of our operations in Northern North American and Latin American geographies. The International segment is comprised of our operations in all geographies outside of the Americas. Certain global expenses are allocated to each segment in a manner consistent with where the benefits from the expenses are derived.

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA margin are the measures used by the chief operating decision maker to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. As such, management believes that adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful metrics for investors. Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as operating income excluding restructuring charges, currency exchange gains / losses, product liability expense, acquisition related costs, including acquisition related amortization. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by segment sales to external customers. Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not recognized terms under GAAP, and therefore do not purport to be alternatives to operating income or operating margin as a measure of operating performance. The Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider operating income determined on a GAAP basis in addition to these non-GAAP measures.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Consolidated



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection* Fall

Protection Core Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change 20 % (10) % 15 % 16 % 24 % (14) % 11 %

(5) %

9 % Plus: Currency

translation effects 4 % 3 % 1 % 2 % 3 % 4 % 3 %

5 %

3 % Constant currency

sales change 24 % (7) % 16 % 18 % 27 % (10) % 14 %

— %

12 % Less: Acquisitions — % — % — % — % 25 % — % 5 %

— %

4 % Organic constant

currency sales

change 24 % (7) % 16 % 18 % 2 % (10) % 9 %

— %

8 %

*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021.



Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection* Fall

Protection Core Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change 11 % (3) % 13 % 7 % 31 % (10) % 11 %

(10) %

8 % Plus: Currency

translation effects 3 % 3 % 1 % 2 % 2 % 3 % 2 %

3 %

3 % Constant

currency sales

change 14 % — % 14 % 9 % 33 % (7) % 13 %

(7) %

11 % Less: Acquisitions — % — % — % — % 26 % — % 6 %

— %

5 % Organic constant

currency sales

change 14 % — % 14 % 9 % 7 % (7) % 7 %

(7) %

6 %

*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021.

Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

Americas Segment

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection* Fall

Protection Core

Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change 26 % (4) % 18 % 25 % 37 % (4) % 18 %

(7) %

16 % Plus: Currency

translation effects — % — % — % — % — % 1 % 1 %

— %

— % Constant

currency sales

change 26 % (4) % 18 % 25 % 37 % (3) % 19 %

(7) %

16 % Less: Acquisitions — % — % — % — % 34 % — % 7 %

— %

6 % Organic constant

currency sales

change 26 % (4) % 18 % 25 % 3 % (3) % 12 %

(7) %

10 %

*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021.



Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection* Fall

Protection Core

Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change 15 % (4) % 15 % 12 % 44 % — % 15 %

(15) %

12 % Plus: Currency

translation effects — % — % — % 1 % — % 1 % 1 %

1 %

1 % Constant

currency sales

change 15 % (4) % 15 % 13 % 44 % 1 % 16 %

(14) %

13 % Less: Acquisitions — % — % — % — % 34 % — % 7 %

— %

6 % Organic constant

currency sales

change 15 % (4) % 15 % 13 % 10 % 1 % 9 %

(14) %

7 %

*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021.

Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Constant currency revenue growth (Unaudited)

International Segment



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection* Fall

Protection Core Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change 8 % (23) % 4 % (1) % 7 % (27) % (3) %

(3) %

(3) % Plus: Currency

translation effects 10 % 8 % 7 % 7 % 8 % 7 % 8 %

10 %

8 % Constant

currency sales

change 18 % (15) % 11 % 6 % 15 % (20) % 5 %

7 %

5 % Less: Acquisitions — % — % — % — % 13 % — % 3 %

— %

3 % Organic constant

currency sales

change 18 % (15) % 11 % 6 % 2 % (20) % 2 %

7 %

2 %

*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021.



Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Breathing

Apparatus Firefighter

Helmets

and

Protective

Apparel Industrial

Head

Protection Portable

Gas

Detection Fixed Gas

and Flame

Detection* Fall

Protection Core Sales

Non-Core

Sales

Net Sales GAAP reported

sales change 4 % — % 5 % (4) % 13 % (24) % 1 %

(5) %

1 % Plus: Currency

translation effects 8 % 9 % 5 % 6 % 5 % 6 % 7 %

9 %

6 % Constant

currency sales

change 12 % 9 % 10 % 2 % 18 % (18) % 8 %

4 %

7 % Less: Acquisitions — % — % — % — % 15 % — % 4 %

— %

3 % Organic constant

currency sales

change 12 % 9 % 10 % 2 % 3 % (18) % 4 %

4 %

4 %

*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021.

Organic constant currency sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure provided by the Company to give a better understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. Organic constant currency sales change is calculated by deducting the percentage impact from acquisitions and currency translation effects from the overall percentage change in net sales.

MSA Safety Incorporated Supplemental Segment Information (Unaudited) Summary of constant currency revenue growth by segment and product group





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Consolidated

Americas

International Fixed Gas and Flame Detection* 27 %

37 %

15 % Breathing Apparatus 24 %

26 %

18 % Portable Gas Detection 18 %

25 %

6 % Industrial Head Protection 16 %

18 %

11 % Firefighter Helmets & Protective Apparel (7) %

(4) %

(15) % Fall Protection (10) %

(3) %

(20) % Core Sales 14 %

19 %

5 %











Non-Core Sales — %

(7) %

7 %











Net Sales 12 %

16 %

5 % Net Sales excluding Acquisitions 8 %

10 %

2 %

*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021.







Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Consolidated

Americas

International Fixed Gas and Flame Detection* 33 %

44 %

18 % Breathing Apparatus 14 %

15 %

12 % Portable Gas Detection 9 %

13 %

2 % Industrial Head Protection 14 %

15 %

10 % Firefighter Helmets & Protective Apparel — %

(4) %

9 % Fall Protection (7) %

1 %

(18) % Core Sales 13 %

16 %

8 %











Non-Core Sales (7) %

(14) %

4 %











Net Sales 11 %

13 %

7 % Net Sales excluding Acquisitions 6 %

7 %

4 %

*Fixed Gas and Flame Detection includes the impact of the Bacharach acquisition completed on July 1, 2021.

MSA Safety Incorporated Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted earnings (Unaudited) Adjusted earnings per diluted share (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30,





Six Months Ended

June 30,





2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change























Net income attributable to MSA Safety

Incorporated $ 47,693

$ 25,186

89 %

$ 83,235

$ 61,636

35 %























Product liability expense 2,926

11,751





5,698

14,547



Acquisition related costs (a) 2,557

3,168





5,499

4,541



Restructuring charges 57

7,078





2,247

8,385



Asset related losses and other 120

29





124

48



Currency exchange (gains) losses, net (1,463)

1,640





1,809

(459)



Income tax expense on adjustments (946)

(7,029)





(4,069)

(9,399)



Adjusted earnings $ 50,944

$ 41,823

22 %

$ 94,543

$ 79,299

19 %























Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 1.29

$ 1.06

22 %

$ 2.40

$ 2.01

19 %

(a) Acquisition related costs include advisory, legal, accounting, valuation, and other professional or consulting fees incurred during due diligence and integration. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expense in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Acquisition related costs also include the acquisition related amortization, which is included in cost of products sold in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share are useful measures for investors, as management uses these measures to internally assess the company's performance and ongoing operating trends. There can be no assurances that additional special items will not occur in future periods, nor that MSA's definition of adjusted earnings is consistent with that of other companies. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to consider both net income determined on a GAAP basis as well as adjusted earnings.

About MSA:

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2021 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for historical information, certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to all projections and anticipated levels of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from projections or forward-looking statements, including without limitation global economic conditions, spending patterns of government agencies, competitive pressures, the impact of acquisitions and related integration activities, product liability claims, the success of new product introductions, currency exchange rate fluctuations and the risks of doing business in foreign countries. A full listing of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent Form 10-K filed on February 18, 2022. You are strongly urged to review all such filings for a more detailed discussion of such risks and uncertainties. MSA's SEC filings are readily obtainable at no charge at www.sec.gov, as well as on its own investor relations website at http://investors.MSAsafety.com . MSA undertakes no duty to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These financial measures include organic constant currency revenue growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings, and adjusted earnings per diluted share. The presentation of these financial measures does not comply with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For an explanation of these measures, together with a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, see the Reconciliation of As Reported Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the financial tables section above.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MSA Safety